Summer road trip: Read by listening

Not all summer reading takes place on the beach or poolside. And, not all summer reading takes place with the eyes. Are you heading out on the road this summer? Looking for ideas to help pass the time? Consider purchasing or downloading some of these audiobook titles from your local library.

My husband and I listened to many audiobooks over the past four months as we put 10,000 miles on our RV. Here is a list of our favorites.

“Under Suspicion” series by Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke

Alafair Burke teams up with Mary Higgins Clark for the “Under Suspicion” series. Both writers are legendary in their own right, both New York Times bestselling authors, and both knit together a compelling mystery series that has you guessing to the last moment. These mysteries follow TV producer Laurie Moran as her TV show, “Under Suspicion,” brings together suspects and witnesses in unsolved murders on a reality news program. Higgins Clark wrote the first book on her own, “I’ve Got You Under my Skin,” in 2014. The second book came out the same year, this time with Burke as the co-author. The duo has teamed up for four additional books, for a total of six in the series. The last, “You Don’t Own Me,” was released in 2018. These are fast moving mysteries with great characters that also delve into personal relationships.

“Yes Please” by Amy Poehler

She will make you laugh. No doubt about that. But Poehler, who displays a sensitive side, will likely make you cry. And laugh a lot more. The audiobook autobiography is read by Poehler, with guest vocal appearances by Carol Burnett, Amy’s mom and dad, Seth Meyers, Michael Schur, Patrick Stewart, and Kathleen Turner. Funny. Moving. Inspirational. And, oh, funny!

“Andrew Yancy” series by Carl Hiaasen

Carl Hiaasen’s “Andrew Yancy” series features a cast of eccentric characters in wacky situations. The first book, “Bad Monkey,” takes you on a mystery through the Florida Keys, Miami, and the island of Andros. Yancy is a twice disgraced cop who is now inspecting restaurants in the Florida Keys. His roach patrol assignment and interesting love life don’t prevent him from investigating oddball murders and crime. All the while, as Yancy solves the mysterious murders, he hilariously seeks to preserve his little piece of heaven on the Keys. Hiaasan has several other books set in Florida that involve cross-over characters from this series, including several books featuring his oddball character, Skink. If you like funny mysteries, these stories are for you.

“Fox and O’Hare” series by Janet Evanovich and Lee Goldberg

Speaking of funny mysteries, the “Fox and O’Hare” series doesn’t disappoint. The first five books in this hilarious crime series are co-written by best-selling author Janet Evanovich and Monk TV writer Lee Goldberg. The most recent installment is co-written with Evanovich’s son, Peter. Kate O’Hare is a retired Navy SEAL and FBI agent. In a twist of fate, O’Hare, who has been chasing international con man Nicholas Fox, is persuaded to team with Fox in undercover investigations that are off the FBI’s official grid. O’Hare is straight laced and Fox is handsome, charming and incorrigible. Their chemistry is palpable, the humor unmistakable, and the mystery full of twists and turns.