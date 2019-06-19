'Summer of Space' reading program launches at the Daniel Island Library

This year’s summer reading program at the Berkeley County Library on Daniel Island is sure to be out of this world. With an outer space theme inspired by the anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s Giant Leap, readers of all age groups will have the chance to log their hours, participate in fun programs, and win some awesome prizes.

During the summer, the library experiences an increase in popularity as kids visit during all hours of the day. According to Tim Boyle, the Daniel Island Library branch manager, the summer months can bring in between 5,000 and 5,500 visitors per week. The summer reading program is certainly a large part of this uptick in library traffic.

“It brings people in who don’t always come to the library,” Boyle said. “We get new faces all the time.”

After signing up at berkeleylibsc.readsquared.com, kids, teens, and adults can start earning prizes for the number of hours or the number of books they read, depending on their age group.

The program, dubbed “Summer of Space,” officially ends the last week in July and readers have until the first week in August to redeem all the prizes they can. Young readers always look forward to receiving a t-shirt and completion medal at the end of the program. Teens can expect prizes such as earbuds and adults could receive books or library swag.

This year, readers seasoned and new, young and old, started logging their hours and pages on June 3. At the end of the week, the library hosted its first event to kick off the summer: the Ultimate Paper Plane Showdown. Surrounded by eager kids, Boyle demonstrated how to make different types of airplanes. Within minutes, the room was filled with flying paper.

Events like this keep the library engaged with its patrons and make kids excited about joining the Summer Reading Program. While the space-themed events are fun and educational, this summer is really all about inspiring kids to read.

“When school’s not in and the kids aren’t regularly reading, their ability to read actually gets worse,” Boyle said. “We want to encourage kids to spend those two to three months reading. You know you’re gonna play all summer, you’re on vacation, but keep reading.”

Kids around the island are excited about the program and the prizes coming their way. Jude Yaryan, age 9, has been reading books in the Magic Treehouse series. His 7 year-old sister, Nora, is a fan of “Everybody Loves Bacon” by Kelly Dipucchio. The Percy Jackson series by Rick Riordan is popular among young readers, including Hunter Graham, age 10. His 9 year-old sister, Sage, recommends “Miss Daisy is Crazy” by Dan Gutman.

Other fun events throughout the summer include a Solar-System Bracelet Craft Session on June 27, and an attempt to beat the Guinness World Record Rocket Launch on July 16. The final event is the Apollo 11 Space Party on July 20, where attendees can expect astronaut ice cream and space-themed crafts and activities.

For more information, visit the library’s website at https://berkeleylibrarysc.org/locations-and-hours/daniel-island-library/ or call (843) 471-2952.