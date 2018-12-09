Summit Place resident Jean Jerich turns 101!

Jean Jerich just might be the oldest person living on Daniel Island. The Summit Place resident, who was born in 1917, celebrated her 101st birthday at the assisted living facility on Aug. 31, surrounded by her family and friends.

Dressed in a green colored blouse with a string of pearls, Jean smiled as the festivities swirled around her. A group of residents danced in the dining hall as Jean watched from the sidelines - a giant “Happy Birthday” balloon bobbed next to her seat. Later the party moved to a side room, where pizza and cake were served up for guests.

Jean’s daughter, Donna Seward, who also lives on Daniel Island, described her mother as a “strong, hard worker.” She also spoke about Jean’s early days as an advocate for women’s rights.

“She didn’t think she could do anything as well as a man, she knew she could do it better,” said Donna with a smile.

According to Donna, Jean is originally from Chicago and moved to Florida at age 55. She lived in the Sunshine State until she moved to Daniel Island in 2012. Jean raised two children and has three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. So what’s her secret for a long life? That’s an easy question to answer for Jean. It all comes down to love, of course.

“Being married to my husband for 76 years,” she said.