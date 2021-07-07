Summer is here — the perfect time to be outdoors soaking up some vitamin D. When sun time increases so does the risk of skin damage. As pandemic lockdowns come to an end, Lowcountry locals are once again tasked with practicing safe sun rituals.

Dr. Eleanor Sahn, board certified dermatologist at Daniel Island Dermatology (danielislanddermatology.com), says people who stayed inside most of the time during COVID could be prone to skin problems. “For those who have spent more time indoors and with extensive mask wearing, the skin could be more sensitive to sun exposure, so extra care should be taken to protect your skin this summer.”

Danielle Cios, licensed medical aesthetician at Daniel Island’s O'Neill Plastic Surgery (oneillplasticsurgery.com), notes pandemic protections also created some skin problems. “We have seen a rise in acne especially around the mouth, jaw line, and cheek area due to wearing our masks. We have also seen skin that has never looked better! During the highest point of our COVID experience, people were just staying inside and we were actually protecting ourselves from external factors.”

Experts agree it’s never too late to take care of your skin. Dr. Rachel Hill, a board certified dermatologist at Daniel Island Dermatology, says some of the best ways to prevent skin damage and skin cancer is to practice safety precautions and avoid the most intense hours of sunlight from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Wear hat, sunglasses and UPF 50 protective clothing such as a rash guard and swimsuits when outdoors,” said Dr. Hill. “Whenever going outdoors, apply sunscreen with an SPF of 40 or 50 or more to all exposed skin. Don’t forget your ears, neck, backs of hands, and tops of feet. Remember to reapply every two hours and after swimming or sweating.”

Both Dr. Hill and Dr. Sahn recommend adults should see a dermatologist yearly for a skin exam to catch skin cancers early while they are treatable. “At home, check your skin once a month for new or changing skin lesions, which should promptly be brought to your dermatologist’s attention. Adults and children should see their dermatologist for any new or changing lesion. Children should have a skin exam if there is a family history of melanoma,” recommended Sahn.

Cancer survivor and author of “The Big Ordeal: Understanding and Managing the Psychological Turmoil of Cancer,” Cynthia Hayes says following CDC guidelines on sun exposure gives a sense of control. “I know I've done what I can to reduce the risk of skin cancer, which removes an element of guilt so common among those of us who get cancer ... Be sure to get your skin checked every year. Early detection via regular wellness exams could save your life. It saved mine!”

Dr. Nicole Nadel, the medical director at Totality Medispa (totalitymed.com), advises people living in the Lowcountry, especially those who love water sports, should be diligent in their sun protection. “There is no fancy anti-aging cream or injection that can outperform sunblock and a hat ... Wind on the boat sometimes deters people from wearing a hat. Be sure to have a chin strap on your hat when boating or enjoying other high-speed activities in the sun.”

Prevention is the best medicine. But some signs of adverse reactions to the sun can be reversed. “Topical retinoids, such as Tretinoin, are the gold standard treatment for fine wrinkles, dark spots, or rough skin on the face caused by the damaging rays of the sun. Laser treatments can help to remove the brown/age spots associated with significant sun damage. Ultherapy uses ultrasound to stimulate production of new collagen and elastin deep inside the skin. This helps to lift and tighten sun-damaged skin. For patients with very severe sun damage, a CO2 laser treatment can provide facelift-like results,” Dr. Nadel explained.

Cios agrees that skin care and laser treatments provide excellent results for damaged skin. “If you already have sun damage, it’s never too late to start changing your habits, and routine! Maintaining a good skin care regimen throughout the year is important to having happy, healthy, glowing skin,” she said. “Another great treatment option in addition to skin care are lasers. Lasers treat skin specific needs like melasma, sun damage, scarring, texture issues, and overall anti-aging care.”