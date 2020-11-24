Support your local shops on Small Business Saturday

During the past 10 years, Small Business Saturday has evolved from an organic idea to a fully developed movement. Your local business owners depend on this special Saturday to market their products and services, while also attracting new customers into their stores.

Sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is the perfect event for local entrepreneurs and business owners to show the community why their offerings are needed. As reported in The Daniel Island News on Nov. 19, the

businesses on Daniel Island and along the Clements Ferry corridor have been battling back against the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you haven’t supported your local business owners on Small Business Saturday in the past, consider starting a new tradition this year and watch as your contributions help your local business community grow.

Small Business Saturday Background

American Express launched Small Business Saturday in 2010 coming off the heels of the Great Recession. Held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday was designed to encourage people to “shop small” and bring more holiday shopping exposure to small businesses across the country.

In 2019, shoppers came together to support their local communities more than ever. The 10th Annual Small Business Saturday hit a record high with an estimated $19.6 billion in reported spending.

This year, Small Business Saturday is Nov. 28, so be ready to get out there and show your support.

Small Business Saturday Statistics

Your support can have a big impact. Check out these statistics from the Small Business Administration.

• There are 28.8 million small businesses in the country.

• Small businesses account for 99.7% of all businesses in the U.S.

• Small businesses accounted for 64% of new jobs created in the U.S. between 1993 and 2011.

• Franchised small businesses employ roughly 8 million people, and make up 40% of all American retail jobs.

How You Can Help

One of the best ways you can help local businesses is not waiting until Small Business Saturday to open your wallet. Get out and shop or dine at a local small business, and invite friends to shop with you.

Local business owners depend on busy weekends throughout the year to fund their dreams. By showing support, you can help them keep their businesses afloat, hire more employees and keep community strong.