Survey Says: Let's celebrate Mother's Day

We asked our readers to answer some questions about Mother’s Day and to tell us about the amazing moms in their life and why they deserve to be celebrated. Thank you to all who participated for helping us recognize the hard work and dedication that mothers give to their families. Cheers to all the special moms!

WHAT MAKES YOUR MOM LAUGH?

"Mom loves a good story. She also loves sitcoms."

WHAT WOULD MEAN THE MOST TO YOUR MOM ON MOTHER'S DAY?

Homemade cards 60%

Do it all: Homemade cards, breakfast in bed, quiet time to drink coffee and read a book, and family game night. 40%

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE THING ABOUT YOUR MOM?

Her hugs 40%

Her cooking 20%

Her helpfulness 20%

Her dancing 20%

WHAT DOES YOUR MOM LIKE ABOUT DANIEL ISLAND?

The people 67%

The activities 17%

Other (oyster roasts) 16%

WHO IS THE MAIN HOMESCHOOL TEACHER AT YOUR HOUSE?

Mom 75%

PLUS OTHER QUOTES!

“My mom has raised five kids, married to a doctor for 52 years. He was on call and sometimes had to leave the house in the middle of the night. She made lunches for us to take to school and we always had supper at the dinner table. She is a great cook! Always trying something new. She started the Garden Club of DI and loves to make arrangements for the dining room and front hall. At 90 she loves life and enjoys it to the fullest.”

"My mother is magical. She has always persevered, no matter the circumstance. She works harder than anyone I know and always gives more than she has. She has set the perfect example of giving 110% at work, no matter the task. She has always been and continues to be the best mother and always puts her children first. She also happens to be the greatest Mother-in-Law on the planet. Her only fault may be that she loves her Daughters-in-Law more than her born sons. Love you, mom!"

“She’s amazing and caring; Mom will do anything for me...”