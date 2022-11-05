Chris Hamil, field operations manager for the POA, explained that the two lifelike swans placed in Smythe Lake are part of a concerted effort to responsibly and ethically discourage geese from frequenting the pond. Naturally aggressive toward geese, Hamil explained that the swans are part of the POA’s overall goose control plan. He said that over the past year there was an increase in goose activity at Smythe Lake with upwards to 50 geese soiling the area and at times becoming aggressive towards people. In addition to the tethered lifelike swans, the POA has used flashing lights at night as well as loud noises to discourage the geese from taking up residence.