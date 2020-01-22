Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery opens new luxury medical spa on DI

From dermal fillers and injectables, to chemical peels and laser treatments, to body contouring and facials – pampering yourself, and your skin, just got a whole lot more plentiful on Daniel Island. And you can bring along your favorite seasonal latte or nitro cold brew. The new Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery Med Spa is officially open for business, right next door to the Starbucks at 20 Fairchild Street.

“This location is going to solely cater to cosmetic aspects of skin care, with some non-invasive body contouring, things that can be done without surgery,” said Dr. Dennis Schimpf, a board certified plastic surgeon and founder of Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery.

And selecting a site in the heart of the community’s town center area was intentional. “One hundred percent it was about exposure,” noted Schimpf, who liked the visibility the location offered, as well as its convenience and accessibility for clients.

The practice also has a separate medical office and operating room on Daniel Island, at 900 Island Park Drive. In addition, they have practices in Summerville and Kiawah, and are planning on opening a new full service location in West Ashley. The Daniel Island spa is designed for a specific type of clientele.

“I think there is a need to cater to women and men who are looking for more of a spa-like experience for injectables, skin care,” added Dr. Schimpf. “I think skin care in the last few years has come to the forefront of media, social media. Twenty-five years ago people were putting baby oil on their faces … I think now the pendulum has swung in the complete opposite direction, and folks in their 20s and 30s are becoming concerned about their skin care.”

Decorated in soft blues, greens and creams, the new Sweetgrass Spa offers an inviting, calming space designed to reduce anxiety.

“Facilities like this that are efficient and sleek, not very big, but set up in the right way, they can be very comfortable and can do a lot of things without the feeling of being in a doctor’s office,” said Schimpf.

The spa, which will feature nearly 40 different services, will adhere to the practice’s overall mission of taking a comprehensive, life-long approach to confidence and beauty.

“I think one of our big purposes is to sort of educate folks,” Schimpf said. “… And to cater to patients and really specialize treatment plans that, number one, give them great results, but also that are affordable and that are purposeful.”

The Sweetgrass team, which includes plastic surgeons, nurse practitioners, technicians, and aestheticians, will rotate throughout all of the practice’s locations, including their newest Daniel Island offering.

“We want them to be able to address any need at any location,” added Schimpf. “…So a patient can come here and really choose who they want, at any level … We have a great staff in terms of a whole range of experience and education.”

Schimpf is thrilled to see the latest evolution of the practice and is confident things are moving in the right direction.

“I am very excited,” he said. “… The industry as a whole is moving more and more toward preventative care, minimally invasive things. Nobody walks in and says, ‘Give me the biggest surgery you have’ … So the more we can do as folks age and slow that process with less invasive techniques the better.”

According to a press release on the spa’s opening, the doctor’s ultimate goal is to empower everyday people to uncover their self-confidence.

“It’s not just about physical beauty, but about inner beauty” states the release, “and cosmetic procedures, done for the right reason, can have a profound effect on someone’s life.”

A grand opening for the new Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery Med Spa will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.sweetgrassplasticsurgery.com.

