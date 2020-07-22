Take precautions to prevent bugs from taking a bite out of summer

Summer brings warm weather, outdoor fun, and unfortunately pesky insects. During the summer, the Lowcountry is often inundated with Palmetto bugs, fire ants, and mosquitoes. However, there are steps residents can take to banish bugs this summer.

As the pandemic continues to keep many people home, the demand for pest control in the Lowcountry has increased.

“We actually did see an influx in business due to homeowners being home throughout the coronavirus,” said Daniel McCauley, owner of All Green Termite & Pest Control.

During the COVID crisis, the local company has taken extra precautions to ensure safety. Interior pest control services are conducted only when needed and safety protocols are in place to keep technicians and customers safe.

“We ask all customers to let us know if they are unwell. We use proper PPE and sanitize. We use our own special made, 100% all natural products to eradicate insects. All treatment methods are safe for children and pets,” said McCauley.

There are many things residents can do to protect against intrusive insects. McCauley suggests residents maintain a clean environment to protect against insect invasions.

“Make sure all cracks and crevices are sealed or filled with caulk, have good seals on windows and doors,” he said. “Minimize the use of outdoor lights as they attract bugs and insects. Make sure you don’t bring in bugs on food or used furniture; try to open packages outside and dispose of cardboard.”

Additional tips can be found on the company’s website, allgreen4u.com

Mosquitoes breed during the summer months, putting a damper on outdoor fun. Andrew Starland, a taxonomist with Berkeley County Mosquito Abatement, said there are various precautions residents can take to curb mosquito infestations.

“The best thing residents can do is check their yards for anything that could hold water. Dump anything that is holding water, and turn anything that could hold water upside down, or move it somewhere that it will not be exposed to rain,” he said. “Any container from the size of a plastic bottle cap to an untreated pool can breed

mosquitoes. Once a container species of mosquito begins hatching out into their adult stage, they will continue to breed in the same container, and spread to other nearby containers. It’s something that can quickly get out of hand, but is very easy to prevent.”

Information on Berkeley County’s mosquito management practices, including their spraying schedule, can be found at berkeleycountysc.gov/dept/mosquito

More time spent at home creates an increase in clutter and garbage, providing ample hiding spots for pesky pests. Experts at Palmetto Exterminators say clearing away clutter and messes is the first line of defense against pests. It’s important to move garbage and recycling bins away from the house. This decreases the chance of drawing pests closer to house structures.

Palmetto Exterminators say professional exterminators offer the most effective pest control, but there are some do-it-yourself remedies to help get rid of unwanted summer pests. Coffee grounds, peppermint oil, and even beer can all be used as an extra defense against insect invaders. Strategically placing these products throughout pest prone areas can help stop infestations.