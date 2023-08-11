A tale of saving tails:

Almost 10 years ago, Jackie Hazlett was having a beach day under the blistering midsummer sun when she spotted a dying shark along the shoreline.

A fisherman from the pier above, who reeled in a juvenile shark, threw it on the sand below and nonchalantly returned to his fishing. Without thinking, Hazlett, 20 at the time, ran over to the hooked shark, picked it up as if it were her own pet, and swam out 15 yards with the shark tucked under one arm like a football.

After releasing it back into the ocean, she didn’t hold back when confronting the fisherman.

Now a dedicated wildlife volunteer, pet rescue enthusiast and co-founder of Indigo Animal Outreach, Hazlett makes it her life’s work to lend a helping hand to animals in need.

“I always say my mom is to ‘blame’ for my passion for helping animals,” she confessed.

Her mother worked as a veterinary assistant at a zoo in Chicago and she grew up rescuing and transporting injured wildlife and domestic animals. “Animals are my passion, and I’m dedicated to protecting them,” she said.

After relocating to South Carolina, Hazlett ventured into domestic animal rescue. Collaborating with Animal Legislative Action League (ALAL) co-founder Stephanie Fauvelle, Hazlett founded Indigo Animal Outreach. The organization focuses on trapping stray or lost dogs, capturing feral cats for local “Trap, Neuter, Release” programs, and providing essential care to animals in need.

Now 30 and a Daniel Island resident, you may recognize Hazlett from pet and wildlife rescue calls from around the island. Over her three years on Daniel Island, she’s assisted in numerous calls from residents about injured or distressed animals seen around the island, from lost dogs and feral cats to injured birds, raccoons,

squirrels and opossums galore.

Rescuing animals, whether wild or domestic, is no small feat, and Hazlett acknowledges the challenges. The most challenging aspect, she notes, is the heartbreaking experience of losing an animal. She recounts a recent incident where she freed an ill raccoon trapped in a fence. Despite her best efforts, the raccoon succumbed to

poisoning from nearby fumigation.

Hazlett finds solace in knowing that the creature’s suffering was eased in its final moments.

“I’m the kind of person that focuses on the losses rather than the successes, but I take comfort in knowing that even though rescuing doesn’t always save a life, at least we can ease their passing,” she said.

Throughout her journey, Hazlett connected with an incredible community of fellow rescuers. She emphasized her trust in Paws to Claws Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, led by Joy Cockle. Hazlett says that Cockle’s team of animal rehabbers and extensive contacts have been instrumental in their shared mission of animal welfare.

Although Hazlett is not SCDNR certified for extreme measures, she encourages residents to contact Paws to Claws (803-410-8941) and SCDNR (803-955-4000) in cases of wildlife emergencies.

She firmly states that untrained individuals should never attempt extreme measures, emphasizing the importance of leaving these situations to certified experts.

“Please remember that wild animals can bite and scratch, even when they are ill or injured, so use caution and keep other people away from the area.,” she advised.

Hazlett also stresses the need for better animal protection laws and is an ALAL board member. The organization works to improve animal welfare laws in Charleston County.

For Hazlett, her role as a wildlife rescuer is driven by unwavering determination. With a car full of kennels and crates and her phone ringer on full volume, Hazlett is always “on call.” She believes that despite the challenges of the job, being able to help even one animal makes it all worthwhile.

“I think the best asset I have as a wildlife rescuer is my stubbornness. I refuse to give up, even on the hardest days, because I believe that animals need people to fight for them and give them every chance possible to survive.”

If you are a local resident and need a quick assessment of an animal in distress, you can reach Hazlett directly at 843-732-2427.