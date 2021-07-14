Tamara Jefferies aims to empower women

Tamara Jefferies is devoted to empowering women by healing their body, mind and spirit. As a holistic counselor and transformational coach, she uses a variety of tools to help women resolve past traumas and restore happiness in their lives.

“Holistic counseling is different from regular counseling in that it looks at how (your experiences) have affected you in terms of your spiritual growth and your physical body,” Jefferies said. “My specialization being in trauma, there is a focus on what is called somatic work that looks at the body/mind connection, how we deal with trauma on different levels, and how to heal it.”

Her Daniel Island home business is called Grow and Thrive Wellness, and clients can work with Jefferies through individual and group counseling or her e-course, The Empowered Woman’s Guide to Healing Trauma.

Jefferies has spent years studying, developing and implementing practices that help women move past their anguish and regain freedom and joy. She helps clients understand how trauma impacts the psyche as well as the nervous system and incorporates therapies including guided meditation, breathing exercises, yoga, dream analysis and prayer.

“So many of us are carrying emotional pain of one kind or another, and long-held anxieties eventually manifest as physical symptoms,” Jefferies said. “Women generally give so much and don’t give back to themselves, but you have to fill your own well before you can give to others.”

Like herself, most of Jefferies clients have experienced sexual or physical abuse as children or adults. She said the resulting stress and grief can manifest in low self-confidence and a negative self-image.

“Women in repetitive abusive relationships generally have this belief that they don’t deserve to be happy, or they have this confused notion that love equals abuse,” Jefferies explained. “In order for them to get out of those relationships they have to cultivate a new set of beliefs that it is possible to have a healthy relationship and be respected.”

Female business owners can be particularly affected by emotional wounds that block their success, and Jefferies said mental health is just as important as financial health. She helps women work through the mental challenges of their jobs that can lead to burnout and failed aspirations.

“I think that if a woman is driven in her business, that’s wonderful, and she’s willing to sacrifice a great deal for her business to succeed,” Jefferies said. “But sometimes she sacrifices her mental health and her emotional wellbeing to make that happen.”

Jefferies believes that even the strongest of women can benefit from counseling to challenge limiting beliefs and self-sabotaging behaviors that can affect the success of their professional and personal relationships.

Before moving to Daniel Island last August, Jefferies lived in California where she earned her undergraduate degree from UCLA, a master’s degree in somatic psychology from John F. Kennedy University, and several certifications in counseling, life coaching, yoga and

meditation.

“I feel very, very grateful for the work that I do,” said Jefferies, who relocated to South Carolina to be closer to her family. “I love Daniel Island. What’s not to love?”