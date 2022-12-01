Team 5 commander completes nationwide leadership program

From his early days as an undergraduate at the University of Richmond, through his recent December 2021 graduation from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Leadership Program, Lt. Matthew Wojslawowicz, commander of Team 5, has made education a priority.

A seasoned member of the City of Charleston’s Police Department, Wojslawowicz became an officer in January 2004. He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2018 and then served as the command duty officer and as the commander of special operations/traffic before joining Team 5 on Jan. 11, 2020.

Wojslawowicz’s calendar was full this year, serving as commander, student, and adjunct professor at Truett McConnell University, teaching courses in criminal justice and political science.

During the fall, Wojslawowicz, along with 23 other participants from all over the country, traveled to Elysian Park Academy in Los Angeles to complete a staggered four-week course consisting of 136 hours of college-level coursework and study in behavioral science and leadership theories. The program was designed to provide practical tools for command level law enforcement professionals. It was developed by the United States Military Academy at West Point and was adapted to the needs of police professionals by the LAPD.

Wojslawowicz was the first individual to be selected for the leadership program from the Charleston Police Department.

The program focused on 27 different behavioral science and leadership theories, and how they could be applied in the workplace, according to Wojslawowicz. Coursework was broken down into four specific subject areas: The Leader, The Led, The Situation, and Integration.

Wojslawowicz explained, “The Los Angeles Police Department formulated scenarios based on real life law enforcement issues. The scenarios, while based on LAPD history and critical incidents, are applicable to law enforcement commanders from across the country.

The case studies forced students to apply the behavioral science theories as well as using standard policies and procedures to work together to come to a conclusion as to how best to solve the problem.”

He continued, “As a result, the course has impacted my personal leadership style and has further developed and enhanced how I relate with those who work for me. Being able to communicate better with my personnel has been perhaps the most useful skill I have obtained as a result of this training. Further, I believe I am better able to handle situations that may arise during the course of my duties.”

To complete the course, the commander was required to be in Los Angeles for one week each month in September, October, November, and December. In his absence, Team 5 was led by Sergeant Stephen Voges, who has served as administrative sergeant in the Daniel Island office for the past year and a half. When asked about Wojslawowicz's influence as a leader, Voges said that he earns the utmost respect of his officers and the community he serves.

“He pushes his officers to be their best and helps them achieve their goals,” Voges noted. “He understands he serves a greater cause and does it all with integrity and honesty. His recent graduation from the LAPD Leadership Program will only enhance his leadership.”

On Dec. 21, the Charleston Police Department announced that Wojslawowicz received the highest marks on the program’s Capstone project — which discussed compassionate leadership, promotion of integrity and character, and growth and development of his team.

This year, 26 officers will be allocated to Team 5 to cover Daniel Island and the Cainhoy peninsula.