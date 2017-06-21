Team 5 officers praise community for vigilance

Increased vigilance by Daniel Island residents is having an impact on crime prevention. That was the sentiment expressed by Daniel Island-Based Team 5 officers to a packed audience at the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association’s June 6 meeting at Holy Cross Church.

“We’ve had a positive run on all the property crimes,” noted Sgt. Brian Riggs. “Everybody has been doing fairly well on locking their cars, taking their guns out (of vehicles). We hope that you continue…If you do have valuables, make sure you remove them and put them in your home. Don’t leave them in your car. That’s what some of these criminals are looking for.”

“I really appreciate the attention that people have been giving (to this),” added Lt. James Byrne, commanding officer for Team 5. “It’s been noticeable. We’ve seen a distinct change in the way some people have been handling their personal security at their homes. I’ve seen bikes that are getting locked up more frequently and I’m seeing people who are (paying) better attention to closing their garages and their doors.”

Lt. Bryne reminded those in the audience that with the start of summer season, more and more people are spending time away from their homes for vacations. He encouraged those planning to leave town to let police know to keep a watch on their properties.

Byrne also informed DINA members that there will be some upcoming changes to the way police respond to large events, such as concerts, on the island.

“I don’t have all the particulars (yet),” stated Byrne. “But a lot of that has to do with noise management and crowd management and traffic management. We’re trying to get ahead of some of those issues. This is a growing, growing, growing island…And we all understand and appreciate that there are growing pains. So we’re trying to make sure that we minimize those struggles for those of you who call this place home.”

Bryne added that details on the proposed events management changes would be announced soon.