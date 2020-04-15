Team 5 strives for education and compliance

Daniel Island residents are encouraged to voluntarily follow social distancing rules, now mandated by the state, said Lt. Matt Wojslawowicz, commanding officer of the Charleston Police Department’s Team 5.

All parks, trails, common green spaces, and recreational areas are closed. Fishing is prohibited. There are four city parks on the island that are clearly marked with signage to discourage use. Areas maintained by the Daniel Island Park Association also are closed. Team 5 will be patrolling the parks daily.

Wojslawowicz’s goal is to educate citizens about the Stay at Home ordinance, to explain its importance, and to support cooperation.

“At one time, the rules were changing daily, but now we have reached a status quo for our new normal, and we can expect this order to be in place at least until May 1,” he said. Repeated warnings for non-compliance can result in a citation for trespassing, resulting in fines and potential jail time.

To report an issue regarding the Stay at Home ordinance, Wojslawowicz requests that residents call the dispatcher at 843-743-7200 so patrols can be sent out immediately. He has received reports through telephone calls and emails, which cannot be addressed as quickly.