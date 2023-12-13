Team 5 urges drivers to pay attention to avoid accidents

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, filed Nov. 1-30.

Credit Card Fraud

On Nov. 13, a resident of Daniel Island contacted Team 5 to report that he had been a victim of credit card fraud. After receiving a credit report, he discovered that credit cards had been opened in his name, along with a line of credit where approximately $27,000 was charged. Most of the transactions occurred in April 2023 in multiple states outside of South Carolina. Detectives continue to investigate the case.

Theft

A resident of Fairbanks Oak Alley stated that on Oct. 26, a company was hired to make repairs in his home. The homeowner left the premises while the company was completing the work. Upon return, the victim noticed that a bag of jewelry that had been hidden was missing. Lost items are valued at $2,600. A police report was filed on Nov. 20.

Larceny

Between Nov. 22 and Nov. 27, an unknown subject entered a construction site on Clements Ferry Road and removed a large water pump, valued at $2,000. The exterior chain length fence was cut to gain entry into the property. Fence repairs are estimated to be $100. The case is pending.

Vandalism

A resident of Blakeway Street stated that at some point between Oct.6 and Oct. 11 while she was out of town, someone vandalized a 2020 Cadillac XT6 that had been parked near her home. The damage included several dents along the hood of the vehicle. A police report for the damages was filed on Nov. 29.

On Nov. 29, another resident of Blakeway Street was a victim of vandalism. She advised that her 2019 Kia Sportage was found to have the rear passenger window shattered sometime during the overnight hours. No items were removed from the vehicle.

Attempted Motor Vehicle Theft

Another vehicle parked at a residence was vandalized. On Nov. 29, the complainant’s 2014 Kia Soul had been broken into through the rear window on the driver’s side. When Team 5 arrived, they noted that the steering column had been damaged where an unknown individual had attempted to steal the vehicle. Police continue to investigate.

Driving Under the Influence

On Nov. 30 around 6 p.m., a traffic accident occurred on I-526 at the Clements Ferry Road exit. Officers who responded to the scene found the offender to be intoxicated, and was subsequently arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence.

COLLISIONS AND CITATIONS

During the reporting period, Team 5 investigated 41 collisions, issued 8 citations, and wrote 19 warnings.