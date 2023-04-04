TECH-SAVVY TENNIS

Professional tennis players have an arsenal of tools they can use to maximize their athletic performance. Top notch coaches, trainers, and medical experts are just of few of them. But additions to the digital realm are sparking what some have dubbed a “tech revolution” in the sport, giving players potentially game-changing information.

There’s the WHOOP strap, a 24/7 personalized digital fitness and health coach that the WTA Tour approved for use during competition in 2021. The device straps to the wrist and helps players analyze health and performance data. Real-time biometric stats from the strap can even be incorporated into WTA broadcasts during matches.

Another wearable gadget - the Catapult OptimEyeS5 sensor - fits into a vest and promises to deliver “unique and reliable insights” into a player’s performance. The Oura Ring keeps track of a variety of bodily functions, such as sleep, temperature, and heart rate.

The data provided through these devices, and others like them, is intended to provide athletes hyper personalized analytics that could lead to a competitive edge – and better overall health. In fact, at a conference hosted by the WTA and its lead global sponsor Hologic in 2021, some of the world’s most renowned female athletes gathered with healthcare experts to discuss the challenges facing women, but also new opportunities that are enabling them to prioritize their well-being both on and off the court. Among those taking part in the event was WHOOP VP of Performance Science Kristen Holmes.

“There’s been a historic lack of athletic performance research on women’s health which has put our knowledge of female physiology far behind that of male,” stated Holmes in a press release. “But we are working together to empower women with personalized, actionable insights.”

Many of the evolving tech offerings are scoring big points with pro athletes, including some of the elite players competing in this year’s Credit One Charleston Open. Several of the top seeds in in the tournament shared their thoughts on whether or not the devices are serving up good results.

“I’ve worn WHOOP kind of on and off,” said U.S. player and World No.22 Madison Keys, the 2019 COCO champion. “Honestly, since they came out, even before the tour and them had a deal, I loved using them. I think it’s a lot of really good insight. I’ve also tried the Oura Ring and I’ve done the heart rate monitor. I’ve basically done

anything and everything. I think it’s really important and…even more than just the tennis aspect of it, I think it’s such a unique way to kind of check in with your body.”

For Keys, who is playing in Charleston for the 10th time, seeing daily data on her sleep patterns, her recovery, and more, has been advantageous.

“I think all of us athletes are constantly looking for ways to just have that 1% that can help us,” added Keys.

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the 2022 Charleston Open champion, has used the WHOOP strap, a “smart vest” and other devices to perfect her game.

“I think tennis has developed, also the fitness part of it has developed for sure,” said Bencic, who is back on Daniel Island this week to defend her title. “…I think it’s great to track the sleep…Also, the running, your explosivity, the strength, but also the balance between your body. So it’s all these tests you’re doing and then you have

to maintain all year to work with this information.”

But Bencic cautions that it’s important to not become overwhelmed with the data. To keep it from becoming too much, she doesn’t look at her health data day to day. Instead, it is sent directly to her fitness coach.

“I think it’s very good when there is new things that are helping us, but also we cannot overanalyze everything,” added Bencic. “We have to use it, but not go crazy with all the information…and sometimes you have to still listen to your own body.”

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, who is currently World No. 5 and seeded No. 2 in this week’s tournament, is also a fan of paying attention to what your body is telling you, as opposed to relying on technology.

“I have tried it, but I honestly didn’t like it much,” said Jabeur, when asked about wearable technology. “I’m trying other things, but for me I feel like it’s good to have like the heart rate and everything…I’m someone that is very aware of their body. So I feel like I need to just like go with my sensations, you know, and push with that, and of course we do a lot of tests to see what’s happening. But for now, I’m not wearing WHOOP or any other (device) full time.”

World No. 33 Paula Badosa of Spain also prefers to keep things a bit more old school when it comes to maximizing her game. The Charleston Open competitor is currently not utilizing any wearable technology and instead is sticking to traditional training methods.

“I have no idea, because I don’t know what they do,” stated Badosa, who is one of the tennis talents featured in the new Netflix series “Breakpoint.” “I know some players use it, but I don’t really know…I’m not informed.”

But Charleston’s hometown hero Shelby Rogers, who entered the 2023 Charleston Open as the No. 18 seed, is firmly planted on the tech bandwagon. She started using the WHOOP strap in 2016.

“I think it’s great,” she said. “It’s great insight for the players. I think it could be a cool tool to give fans some insight as well…Handling the data the right way is super important. But if we can get that under control, I think it’s absolutely a fantastic thing… It gives you insight into how you’re sleeping, how you’re performing, how you

manage your day to day recovery. And I think for a lot of people, it can help your mental health. It can help just overall well-being.”

Rogers’ fellow American player Sloane Stephens, the 2016 Charleston Open champion, signed on to be a brand ambassador for WHOOP in 2021. According to a WTA press release, Stephens, who is also in Charleston for this week’s tournament, believes that the strap has given her more knowledge than she’s ever had in her

career about what’s happening with her body.

“The WTA’s partnership with WHOOP goes beyond tennis and has the potential to change the way players approach personal health,” she stated in a press release. “We’ve never had access to technology like WHOOP during matches – it’s definitely a game-changer.”

“I think athletes are always looking for an upper hand and different ways to get insight into their own game and improve the way that they’re performing,” added Rogers. “I mean, that’s not a secret. Every athlete is trying to get the newest, the best, the biggest, whatever it is, and I think WHOOP has done a really great job of developing a tool that’s easy to use for everyone, not just athletes.”