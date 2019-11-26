Tecklenburg voted in for second term as Charleston Mayor

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will lead the city for another four years, as decided by voters during a runoff election on Nov. 19.

Tecklenburg received 12,530 votes while City Councilman Mike Seekings received 7,947 votes of the total 20,477 votes cast in the mayoral runoff race, according to official election results from the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration.

Six candidates were running for the mayoral position during the general election on Nov. 5. Tecklenburg received 47.83% of the votes and Seekings saw 34%, but no candidate got the 50% plus 1 needed to win, sending the race into a runoff.

While preparing for the runoff, Tecklenburg said, “I’ve just continued working on all the stuff we need to be working on to make Charleston and Daniel Island a better place, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished so far.”

Seekings will remain on city council, as he has two years left in his term.

New faces on Charleston City Council include Daniel Island resident Marie Delcioppo, who won the District 1 seat held by Councilman Gary White for 12 years.

The voter turnout overall in the runoff election was 18.79%.

Here’s a breakdown of voter turnout per local precincts that are part of Berkeley County yet are also zoned for city of Charleston District 1:

• Cainhoy: Only 2 of the 6 registered voters cast votes

• Daniel Island 1: 355 out of 1,963 registered voters, 18% turnout

• Daniel Island 2: 248 out of 1,269 registered voters, 19.5% turnout

• Daniel Island 3: 308 out of 1,819 registered voters, 16.93% turnout

• Daniel Island 4: 436 out of 2,682 registered voters, 16% turnout

• The Village: 68 out of 1,340 registered voters, 5% turnout

• Yellow House: 108 out of 1,056 registered voters, 10% turnout.

For more information regarding the runoff election, visit www.charlestoncounty.org.