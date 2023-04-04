Ted Dimond – A life in color

Talk about seizing the moment!

Ted Dimond is a renowned sports artist, especially in the world of tennis. He was also a professional tennis player and coach with a passion for developing new players.

During the pandemic he took advantage of his art training and painted. Somewhat conflicted as to where to focus his main energy, a terrible car accident made the decision for him. His painting became an important part of a long, painful recovery.

“Tennis is my first passion and this was my way to still be part of the game. This is who I am and what I do now, and the accident really perpetuated that. It gave me a reason to really keep going.”

Chatting over the phone with Dimond (and his bestie, a black poodle) during his routine morning coffee and croissant at a café near his Manhattan home, he was upbeat, enthusiastic and thrilled to be coming to Charleston for the duration of the Credit One Charleston Open.

“I’m excited to celebrate women’s tennis at the oldest, continuous women’s tournament in America,” Dimond enthused.

He is also eager to explore Charleston and try some of the many recommendations that he received.

Gearing up for a 16-hour day of painting, he said that he is working on aerial views of the beautiful new stadium that reflect the mood and energy of the atmosphere.

Dimond’s style is a process that creates an abstract, three-dimensional finish. It is a distinctive, synthetic layering technique that captures the players in motion.

“I have developed a method where I have two, three or four layers, which not only creates a lot of depth and color, but also a unique sheen to my work,” Dimond said. “The layering technique works so well that if I need to correct something with the aesthetics, I can put a layer on top and the one underneath still shows through. It

enables players to sign right over the piece without damaging the painting.”

The players’ signatures play an important part of bringing spectators around his work as well as bringing a special reminder of particular tournaments.

As his work is celebrated throughout the world by fans and players alike, signed pieces are continually auctioned off to raise money for various charities.

Although Dimond likes his work to be flowing and abstract, he said he is still a perfectionist. When asked how long a painting takes to finish he says: “Until I get it right.”

Frequently, tournaments use Dimond’s works as trophies for the players. He provides the paintings for the first- and second-place winners. Since no one knows for sure who will go to the final, he typically works for 24 hours straight after the semifinals to make the paintings for the finalists.

“Sometimes I try to guess but I’ve only been right once!”

Dimond explained that you might think that some of the players would be so jaded with the trophies and checks they win, but that they actually really appreciate the paintings. He tries to paint something that is iconic for each particular player.

“It’s so cool when they are really wowed by them. I truly want to celebrate the greatness of these players.”

When asked about what it is like to work with Federer and Nadal, he answered, “Roger and Rafa – the pair! You can’t go wrong with any image you paint of these two guys. Their energy and athleticism are indeed great.”

Dimond said that commissions are a big part of his work and he creates so many portraits of both men for customers, often having to do one of each to keep peace in families who are divided by which player is their favorite.

One commission that he is particularly proud of is a painting of Stan Smith that he did commemorating the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Open at Forest Hills.

“You don’t have to be a top 20 in the world to have one of my paintings, though.”

Dimond has a working studio in Manhattan but said that his gallery is on the road where he creates paintings. “I am my own gallery,” he said. “I have found the best of both worlds. I am passionate about what I do. If you have one of my paintings on your wall and wake up in the middle of the night, I want you to feel like you have to

duck because the ball is coming right at you.”

You can learn more about the artist and his works at teddimondart.com.

Note: Dimond graciously allowed the paper to use his art on the cover and inside cover of the tennis section in this week’s paper.