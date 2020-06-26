TEDxCharleston: Pandemic in the Lowcountry – What Lies Ahead?

There is still much uncertainty about coronavirus’ growing impact in our community. Have we reached our peak? What is the state of a vaccine? Is a second wave coming? What does the future hold for school, work, travel and public gatherings?

To help provide some clarity, TEDxCharleston will present a free virtual event, Pandemic in the Lowcountry – What Lies Ahead? Hosted by award winning Post and Courier journalist, Tony Bartelme and two distinguished experts on infectious disease, Michael Schmidt and Satish Nadig, this interactive discussion will present timely information and insights into where we stand and what we can expect as a community as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. The entire Charleston community is encouraged to join the discussion on Tuesday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m. (details of how to register and join via zoom at end of the article).

Michael Schmidt is a microbiologist and infection control solutionist. He serves as Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at MUSC and focuses on translating microbiological results from the lab into practical solutions. Michael was a speaker at the 2013 TEDxCharleston.

Satish Nadig is an adult and pediatric multi-organ transplant surgeon at MUSC whose research is centered around immunology, bioengineering and targeted drug delivery in the setting of solid organ transplantation. He also led the statewide taskforce to develop antibody testing against COVID-19. Satish was a speaker at the 2016 TEDxCharleston.

Tony Bartelme is an investigative journalist for the Post and Courier. A three-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and author, Tony is fueled by uncovering complex stories that strike a chord within his local community and beyond. Tony was a speaker at the 2019 TEDxCharleston.

This event is free and open to the public!

Details on How to Register

REGISTER HERE: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_R4Bq6jo7SBy67ukC-LbQog?fbclid=IwAR0dvWZ02vBCOF4FAYnG-YB5U8in_c0ZTCeGlMU6Nv-BOFijTRpedcnfGUg

Webinar Link: discovery.zoom.us/j/97257055513?pwd=VlFwUzdJQTlGdDJPNURJeTN4bXlyUT09

Webinar ID: 972 5705 5513

Password: 013084