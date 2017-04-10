Ten and five years ago in The Daniel Island news

TEN YEARS AGO - Excitement builds over Park Day play houses!

The October 4, 2007 issue of The Daniel Island News featured an article about Park Day on Daniel Island. At the time, hundreds of children and their families hoped to be among the lucky ones to win one of four new play homes that were being raffled off at the event. The play homes were custom creations from four local builders - John Wieland Homes, New Tradition Homes, Structures Building Company, and Phillip W. Smith GC, Inc. In addition, the J.D. Smith Company constructed and donated a dog house for the raffle to benefit local animal rescue organizations.

In business news, we reported that architects for Daniel Island Academy won an award. Charleston’s AIA member architects celebrated excellent design in 2007 with a Design Awards Program at the Inn at Middleton Place. Marvin Malecha, FAIA, Dean of the College of Design at North Carolina State University and the 2009 National AIA President, was the guest speaker. The evening was capped off by the presentation of design awards to 10 local projects from among the 57 that were submitted. In the commercial category, Liollio Architecture received two awards - one for the Education Center at Edisto Beach State Park and one for the Maintenance Offices at Kiawah. Stubbs Muldrow Herin Associates received an award for the Daniel Island Academy. Schmitt Walker Architects, Inc. received an award for the Mechanical Tower at MUSC.