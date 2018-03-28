Tennis is served!

In a matter of days, more than 100 professional women tennis players from 35 countries around the world will descend on Daniel Island for the Volvo Car Open (VCO). And as banners and billboards promoting this year’s event proclaim, “It’s all on the line.”

Whether you are a seasoned VCO veteran or this will be your first event, those putting on the show report that the 2018 rundown of talent and activities is a must-see experience. With nine of the top seeded players in the tournament currently ranked among the best 20 in the world, the Open’s 46th year overall and 18th year on the island is set to be one of the best yet.

With some 16.4 million people tuning in across the globe to watch elite athletes compete for a total purse of over $700,000, awarded in various prize amounts throughout the tournament, North America’s largest women’s only tennis tournament, formerly known as the Family Circle Cup, officially kicks off on Saturday, March 31 with the fan-favorite “Family Weekend.” Qualifying rounds begin at 10 a.m. that same day. Main draw play begins on Monday, April 2 at 10 a.m.

“Family Weekend is always a big hit,” said VCO Tournament Manager Eleanor Adams. “The kids come out and have a lot of fun. There will be face painting, dancers and a lot of other entertainment. Some people stay all day because there’s that much going on.”

“Family Weekend is built for kids,” added VCO Director and President Bob Moran. “We have all kinds of activities planned for families. From tennis clinics and great matches, we will have all types of performers and activities to keep the entire family entertained.”

Tickets for adults for Family Weekend are only $10, added Adams. Even better, throughout the week children 16 and under get free admission to the tournament thanks to a VCO partnership with SunTrust.

CHAMPION CHATTER

The top ten seeds taking part in this year’s tournament are Caroline Garcia (France, World No. 7); Petra Kvitová (Czech Republic, World No. 9); 2017 returning champion Daria Kasatkina (Russia, World No. 11); 2016 returning champion Sloane Stephens (USA, World No. 12); Julia Goerges (Germany; World No. 13); Johanna Konta (Australia, World No. 14); Madison Keys (USA; World No. 15); Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia, World No. 17); Ashleigh Barty (Australia, World No. 20) and Naomi Osaka (Japan; WTA Rank 22). In addition to Stephens and Kasatkina, past champions Andrea Petkovic (Germany, World No. 111), who won in 2014, and Samantha Stosur (Australia, World No. 45), who won in 2010, will also be returning to compete. In total, 56 players will compete in the singles draw, 32 in the qualifying rounds and 16 in the doubles showdown.

While some of these names may be unfamiliar to some, Adams emphasized that the line-up will be sure to impress.

“Daria Kasatkina, our defending champion is coming back,” said Adams. “She was the finalist at Indian Wells last Sunday, which is a huge achievement. Naomi Osaka, who just won Indian Wells last weekend will be here. They’re both like 20 and 21-years-old, which is incredible. There’s Petra Kvitová, who is a two-time Wimbledon champion. Our draw is one of strongest draws we’ve had in years, which is really exciting.”

Also strong is the roster of American players competing in this year’s Open, continued Adams. Some of these names include Madison Keys, Sloane Stephens and Catherine ‘CiCi’ Bellis.

“We’ve got some great American players coming, like Sloane Stephens who won the U.S. Open,” said Adams. “We also have Madison Keys who was the finalist against Sloane at the U.S. Open. We have CiCi Bellis, who is an up and coming 18-year-old. We’ve got Christina McHale, Madison Brengle and Lauren Davis. There’s a resurgence of U.S. players these days, which is very exciting for us. They are very personable, fun girls with a lot of different personalities. The U.S. players, I think will bring it on strong this year.”

Unfortunately, hometown favorite Shelby Rogers formally withdrew from the tournament on March 20 due to an injury that requires six to eight weeks of healing, an official statement from Rogers explained.

“It has been a very tough year for me and it breaks my heart I will not be able to compete in my favorite tournament,” said Rogers, a former Daniel Island resident who once served as a ball girl for the VCO (when it was known as the Family Circle Cup). “I absolutely love these fans and the whole city has been supportive of me since the beginning of my career. As difficult as it is, I know this is the right choice in order for my body to heal and be ready to play again. I have so many great memories here and I am looking forward to coming back to play next year.”

While she may not be playing, Rogers will be fully immersed into other aspects of the Open, added Adams.

“It’s really unfortunate, however, Shelby is not one to miss the tournament,” said Adams. “She will be here. She’s going to be out on site and will do meet and greets and sign autographs. She’s almost like a tournament ambassador because she can’t stay away. We’re grateful that she’s making the time to come and we welcome her with open arms.”

MORE THAN TENNIS ON THE MENU

As those returning to the tournament probably already know, there is much more to the VCO than really great tennis. The reason, explained Moran, is quite simply – the fans.

“We focus a lot of our efforts on the fan experience,” said Moran. “We realize that people will spend their day with us so we want to make that time memorable.”

Throughout the week from March 31 to April 8, there will be various events and opportunities to take part in the action, including old favorites like the “Doubles and Bubbles” luncheon hosted by former World No. 1, Tennis Hall-of-Famer and Tennis Channel analyst Tracy Austin, MUSC Health pickleball clinics, Special Olympics demonstrations and tennis drills, “Volvo Car Ride and Drives” where attendees can test drive the Volvo XC60, the 2018 North American Utility Vehicle of the YearTM, the 7-passenger XC90, the 2016 North American Truck of the YearTM, and the newly launched XC40. There will also be four themed nights and much more.

“There will be a lot of fun things for the entire family to do,” said Adams. “It provides for a great way for the parents to see tennis, while the kids are having fun doing other things as well…There will be some player appearances and things like that. We have entertainment in the evenings. There’s a lot going on.”

Another fan-favorite that will be back this year is the Draw Party on Saturday, March 31 at 3 p.m. For the first time, the event will take place at the new Dockery’s restaurant on Daniel Island.

“That’s a really fun, interactive way for the public to be involved,” said Adams.

The Draw Party is free to the public. Some players will be making appearances and photo opportunities will be available.

Also new to the tournament this year is the Net Generation Zone. Created as an initiative by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to get kids into the sport, the Net Generation Zone is for those ages 5 to 18 who are interested in learning more about the sport. Open all week throughout the tournament, there will be mini-nets set up, junior rackets and other equipment available for those interested in participating.

“It’s a fun way for them to learn about tennis and participate and be with other kids,” said Adams. “It’s a great way for them to be introduced to the sport. It’s fun, new and fresh. We’re excited that it will be available all week.”

Also added this year is the Strive Wellness Center, according to the 2018 fan guide. This interactive addition to the tournament will include tips on subjects spanning from physical fitness to nutrition to beauty.

WHAT’S ‘APP’ AT THE VCO?

A brand new VCO application for smart phones will also be available this year. The interactive fan guide includes features such as a match schedule, an option to “follow” your favorite player, a rewards store and more, explained Arielle Alpino, from Obviouslee Marketing, the company that handles marketing and communications for the tournament. The “Volvo Car Open” app will be available for free to download in the app store.

“There will be a part of the app where you can follow your favorite player, so if you really like Sloane Stephens, you can have a notification sent to your phone every time she is playing so you don’t miss her match,” said Alpino. “There’s also a rewards store in the app where you can do certain things on-site that you’ll be able to earn reward points. For example, if you visit one of our sponsor booths or you take a photo with the big Volvo Car Open letters, those will start earning you points. There’s also trivia questions in the app. As you earn a certain amount of points, you’ll start being applicable for rewards like a free poster or an autographed tennis ball. You can also post photos in the app and interact with other fans on the app, too.”

Additionally, for box seat holders who download the app, there will be an option to have water, beer, wine and champagne delivered right to your seat from the touch of a button, stated Adams.

Also important to the tournament is the sense of philanthropy. The players will be taking part in a variety of charitable activities, such as visits to the MUSC Children’s Hospital, the tournament’s official charity, and hosting an inner-city youth clinic via Courting Kids at Tennis in the City downtown.

To view a full schedule of events or to inquire about tickets, visit www.volvocaropen.com.

For the first year ever, the tournament is offering $10 tickets for Daniel Island residents. To access this discount, use code “ISLANDLOCAL” when buying tickets online or show your ID at the box office.

What’s new at the VCO?

NET GENERATION!

The USTA’s bold new approach to inspire the next generation of tennis players, Net Generation embraces all aspects of youth play for kids ages 5-18 and makes it easy for youngsters to develop tennis skills at their own pace and on their own terms. Mini-nets and junior rackets are available all tournament week.

VCO APP!

Keep up with your favorite players and know when they get on the courts! VCO has created an app to help inform and engage attendees at the tourney this year. Find key data on players, draws and order of plays – plus much more! Visit your phone’s app store and download the app for free (under “Volvo Car Open”).

STRIVE WELLNESS CENTER

Get in the know on all things health and wellness! Visit the Strive Wellness Center on the VCO campus to sample smoothies, try a new “lip look,” get a quick hairstyle fix, engage in a mini-workout provided by O2 Fitness, and more!