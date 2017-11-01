Test your knowledge of Daniel Island history!

Love local history? Curious about what and who came before us? Journey with us back in time as we explore the events and people that have shaped life on Daniel Island and the Cainhoy Peninsula for hundreds of years. This week, we introduce “What do you know?” - a new column brought to you by the Daniel Island Historical Society (DIHS).

Every other week, DIHS will present a new historical trivia question for readers to ponder. You will have an opportunity to answer the question by submitting an emailed response to DIHS by a specified date. Two winners will be selected randomly from the correct answers and will receive a prize! The winners will be notified by email and will also be listed in The Daniel Island News with the next trivia question.

So put your thinking caps on! As you may know, the late Harry Frank Guggenheim purchased Daniel Island and much of the Cainhoy Peninsula in the 1930s and 40s. Here’s the first question:

Q: What two things did Guggenheim use the land on Daniel Island for?

