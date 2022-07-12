Texas family finds kidnapped toddler by DNA match 51 years later

It has been more than a half-century since Texas toddler Melissa Highsmith was kidnapped from her family in Fort Worth in 1971. After five decades, the search is over because she’s been found alive and well.

“I feel like this is a dream that I don’t want to wake up from,” Melissa said, now 53 years old. “My family has rescued my heart and filled my life with so much joy.”

In September, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received an anonymous tip from a South Carolina resident who believed they spotted Melissa on Daniel Island. After canvassing the island in October with fliers created and donated by a UPS store on Daniel Island, no answers or trace of Melissa’s whereabouts was found and the family never got to meet with the source of the tip.

Two days before Thanksgiving, on Nov. 22, Melissa’s father Jeffrie Highsmith received a match from 23andMe, a DNA genetic testing site for ancestry. Simultaneously, two more matches came in from Ancestry.com. All three matches were children that belonged to a woman by the name of Melanie Walden.

Jeffrie messaged the woman via Facebook and asked if she would be willing to take a DNA test to help the family clear up any confusion and hopefully find some answers. The results indicated that it was Jeffrie’s grandchildren and that the woman who was their mother was his missing daughter Melissa.

“I’ve been looking for you my whole life. I’ve never given up hope that you’ve been alive,” said Jeff Highsmith, Melissa’s brother, when he met his sister for the first time last month.

The family learned that Melissa had lived 10 minutes away from where she was abducted by a babysitter on Aug. 23, 1971, when she was 21 months.

Melissa told her family that she endured physical, psychological and sexual abuse as a child. Melissa left the estranged woman who raised her at 15 and entered a life of drug and alcohol abuse.

Four years ago, Melissa got clean and rid herself from addiction and found faith in God. She started a cleaning business two years ago and got married last April and is a mother of three children.

Melissa told her father that she wants to get remarried so he can walk her down the aisle. Also, she told her mother, Alta Apanteco, that she wants to change her name back to Melissa because that’s her birth name.

The Fort Worth Police Department is in the process of running official DNA tests to confirm the match. The family plans to hold a press conference once the results are in.

The entire family will be together for the first time this Christmas. In the new year, the family plans on lobbying Congress and the State of Texas to change the statute of limitations for kidnapping and abducting from a five years to an indefinite felony. The name of the bill will be called Melissa’s Law.