Thank goodness for TGIFF!

In the fall of 1998, a small gathering of friends and neighbors took place in a Daniel Island home on the first Friday of the month. The inaugural event became known as “Thank Goodness Its First Friday” (TGIFF) - and two decades later, the beloved monthly sessions are still going strong.

In fact, TGIFF has become the longest-running social club on the island. It’s been 20 years of meet and greets, 20 years of hors d’oeuvres, and 20 years of Daniel Island residents casually conversing in a care-free setting.

“It was a wonderful way to get people to know each other when we first moved to the island, because we didn’t have any place to do that,” said TGIFF co-founder Kay Uhler.

Uhler, her husband Bob, Joan and Al Vitalo, and Lee and Sherry Sidorick created the event in 1998, back when the island was known for its sizeable farmland instead of its well-manicured, master planned community.

“Originally when we did it, we met in homes, so people would sign up to host in their home,” said Uhler. Now TGIFF meets at the Daniel’s Landing Clubhouse off River Landing Drive.

Aside from that, it’s largely the same event. TGIFF is open to the public, occurs on the first Friday of every month, attendants bring food to share with the other folks at the meeting, and interesting discussions ensue.

“We really got to know the island that way, and if people wanted to know their neighbors, they would come and join us,” said Uhler about the early days of TGIFF.

Micki Rosenberg has been a TGIFF attendant for 11 and a half years, saying that it’s an easy and effective way to meet new people.

“This is what makes Daniel Island special I think, all these community events,” she said. “They bring people together. It is a community here - that’s the bottom line.”

Curt and Ruby Holcomb moved to Daniel Island from West Ashley in 2005 and have been regular TGIFF participants ever since.

“It helps you get connected,” said Curt. “I met some friends that I play tennis with through this group. Ruby got connected to a ladies’ prayer group through people she met here. We share - where did you come from? What did you do? You hear about really different places, jobs and experiences.”

TGIFF newcomers Suzanne Raga and Andrew Harris are recent transplants from Los Angeles. The 20th anniversary gathering on September 7 was their first time attending the event.

“It’s really comforting to see that all of these people are really happy here...especially since we’ve just moved 2,700 miles,” said Harris.

“Definitely getting very acclimated,” added Raga. “Everyone has been so friendly and welcoming.”

Lucy Schardt has been taking part in TGIFF for the last 14 years.

“It is just the most welcoming, open, caring group of friends,” she said. “And it’s a really nice format for meeting new people, just because all you need to do is show up with an appetizer and whatever you’d like to drink. It’s perfect. It’s easy. I really love this group!”

For Faith White, who started attending TGIFF in 2001, the club has been an important part of island life.

“I come here every first Friday if I can,” said White, who first came to TGIFF at the invitation of a friend. “I make an effort...and I bring something special. Because there are special people here. And I know if something is going on on Daniel Island, you’re going to find out here!”

And if you’re not participating, added White, you’re missing out. She also stressed the benefits of regular attendance.

“They need to come back because we need to have the stability of Daniel Island stay in this place, because that’s how it continues...They need to come. If you live on Daniel Island, you need to come to First Friday.”

The next TGIFF will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, at the Daniel’s Landing Clubhouse, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.. For more information, contact Walt Jenner at walterjenner45@gmail.com.