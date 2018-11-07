Theft from motor vehicle reported

On June 26, a woman reported to Team 5 of the City of Charleston Police Department that objects, including a wallet, prescription drugs, and social security cards for her and her children, had been stolen from her car. At the time of the theft, the vehicle was parked at the Gildan Activewear facility on Clements Ferry Road, where the complainant works. The woman does not live in the Daniel Island area. When officers reviewed security footage of the Gildan garage, they saw a young man pulling several car door handles, until he found the woman’s unlocked car. The offender is currently at large.

This has been a consistent problem for Daniel Island, according to police. Although rates of thefts from motor vehicles on Daniel Island declined almost 50 percent from 2016 to 2017, people are still victims of the crime. Residents leaving their cars unlocked has almost exclusively been the cause of thefts from motor vehicles and contributed to the sharp spike in stolen cars that has been seen in the last year.

“They [car thieves] were universally, 100 percent taking unlocked vehicles with the keys left inside,” Lt. James Byrne told the Daniel Island News back in June, in reference to the increase in stolen cars. “They were not breaking into cars, they were not hotwiring cars. This was not ‘Gone in 60 Seconds,’ or anything like that. This was crimes of opportunity.”

To report a crime, dial 911 for emergencies or 843-743-7200 (Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch) for non-emergencies. If you need to contact police with questions or for general information, you can call the Team 5 office on Daniel Island at (843) 849-0304 or the Charleston Police Department’s front desk at (843) 720-2427.

