There’s something for everyone at DI’s Black Tie Music Academy

As soon as you step into Daniel Island’s Black Tie Music Academy (BTMA), it’s obvious this is not your typical music school. Co-owner Kris Manning likens the experience to entering Willy Wonka’s fictional factory.

“Do you remember when Charlie went to the Chocolate Factory for the first time? When the doors opened he was greeted with magical delights that expanded his imagination. That’s what BTMA does! We’re that fun and funky place where you can try everything…Anything is possible,” explained Manning.

Along with music lessons, BTMA’s line-up includes music therapy, musical theater, summer camps, open night mic, and much more.

“This is the place where you can realize your dreams and passions,” exclaimed Manning.

BTMA co-owner Braeden Kershner enjoys motivating musical talent.

“Working with a new student is an incredible responsibility because you get to help guide how they will approach and appreciate music for a lifetime,” shared Kershner.

Black Tie helped cultivate the career of Daniel Island resident Claire Conway.

“BTMA has been so formative in my development as a musician and a person. I started taking lessons from Braeden when I was 13, before Black Tie even had a building,” said Conway .

With the encouragement of BTMA, Conway recorded her first two EPs while still in high school.

“Braeden has always been incredibly supportive of me and my music. He helped me to build my confidence and sense of professionalism as an artist by inviting me to perform with him, organizing open mics, encouraging me to record, and hooking me up with my own gigs in town,” added Conway.

Katie Whirrett started honing her artistic talents with BTMA at the age of 5.

“I’ve had so many great teachers there. They have encouraged me to start doing theater. By doing that they helped me get a part in a Midtown Theater musical production of Matilda,” said Whirrett.

BTMA has been helping locals successfully summon their inner entertainer for 10 years. When local lawyer Kristen Ness Ayers moved to Daniel Island in 2013, she found BTMA and decided to take her musical skills to the next level.

“Fast forward six years and, thanks to my regular lessons with Braeden at BTMA I’ve found the confidence and improved musical ability to play a variety of instruments and sing in front of small audiences at open mic nights, adult band jams, and even a gig here and there,” said Ayers.

About four years ago, BTMA Daniel Island added art lessons after Daniel Island student Lillian Anderson told Manning she wanted to try art, instead of continuing music lessons. Anderson’s request became a catalyst for BTMA to include art as one of their courses.

“I just feel like art has always been a part of me and a passion of mine. I am glad that I have been able to bring joy to other people,” said Anderson.

To find out more about DI’s BTMA and their other locations check out their website at blacktiemusicacademy.com or call their “vibe wrangler” at (888) 827-BTMA.