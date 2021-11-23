There's no place like home for holiday shopping

Want to avoid crowded malls and possible supply chain shortages this holiday shopping season? Shop close to home and get in the holiday mood — it’s a win-win. Not only do you support small businesses, but you can purchase everything virtually stress free by shopping in your own backyard.

Ring in the holidays with perfect party outfits

Daniel Island is home to clothing stores that appeal to even the most finicky fashionista. Two of the most trendy boutiques in the Lowcountry are located in downtown Daniel Island on Seven Farms Drive.

From festive outfits to picture perfect accessories, Lori Nadelstumph of Paisley of Daniel Island is busy stocking the shop for the holiday season. “We are ready for the holidays with lots of clothing and gift ideas ... During the month of December [Paisley] will be having pop ups of my local vendors, it’s nice for everyone to meet the artist.”

Nadelstumph has a positive outlook and doesn’t foresee problems receiving shipments in time for Christmas. “All of my vendors are great and this holiday more locally made items are in the store.”

Stroll over to House of Sage and discover some of the most on-point outfits in the area. From gifts for friends to fashionable party pieces, House of Sage has a wide variety of unique and edgy outfits at reasonable prices.

On Black Friday, the store will be doing a tiered sale: From 10 a.m. to noon, take 40% off; from noon to 2 p.m., take 30% off; and from 2 p.m. to closing, take 20% off.

On Dec. 13, House of Sage will start its “12 Days of Christmas” event, featuring a different sale every day.

Gifts galore at local favorites

The holidays are the perfect time to plan get-togethers with family and friends. Local shops are not only stocked with party presents for the host, but also offer a variety of options when it comes to that hard-to-buy-for friend or family member.

Beachables sells custom beach accessories that are both functional and unique, including towels and bags designed to free hands for the trek to the beach and stay put on beach chairs. Owners Mary and Dan Watters are looking forward to the 2021 holiday season.

“Shoppers are ready to see new things and shop locally since last year was squashed by the pandemic. We look forward to providing new and interesting gift ideas to our shoppers,” Mary said.

Plans for sip-and-shop events are in the works. On Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, signature Beachables and all dress/cover-ups will be 20% off. Beachables also features a curated collection of unique products that are not widely available locally.

Want to frame that special picture or keepsake? Look no further than the Daniel Island staple, Island Expressions. Besides expert framing, the shop is chock full of gifts and decorations. Owner Dyan Heineck has added extended Thursday evening and Sunday hours to help customers who need extra time.

Heineck has an optimistic outlook for the 2021 holiday shopping season.“We are feeling confident in the fact that our customers have started shopping early and they realize that this year is going to be different. Customers know that due to the supply chain issues, they need to purchase merchandise that they want when they see it. There is no guarantee that it will be there if they wait, and we will not be able to restock all sold out items quickly. Luckily we have a lot of locally made products that we can get hand delivered.”

A plethora of gifts ready to be individualized can be found at Monograms. From comfortable robes to baby’s first blanket, the store can provide personalization on many items that shoppers won’t find elsewhere.

Check out Monogram’s social media pages and discover upcoming holiday offerings.