Thief racks up $43K on stolen credit cards

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, Sept.16-30.

Shoplifting

On Sept.17, a male and female suspect used a self-checkout register at Dollar General on Clements Ferry Road, after passing several customers who were waiting in line. When an employee told the individuals that they needed to wait, they stuffed several items into bags without paying for them and exited the store. The employee followed them into the parking lot and obtained their vehicle information. Surveillance video was turned over to police and a positive identification was made. Arrests are pending.

Driving Under the Influence

Team 5 responded to a vehicular accident on Hopewell Drive. On Sept. 18 at 11 p.m., an individual who appeared to be intoxicated struck two legally parked vehicles. An onsite sobriety test was conducted and she was subsequently arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence.

Stolen Bookbag

On Sept. 22, a victim left a bookbag at Refuel on Daniel Island. When he returned to pick it up, it had been stolen. Contents included a Chromebook belonging to Charleston County School District, valued at $200.

Credit Card Fraud

A Daniel Island resident notified police that he had been a victim of fraud on Sept. 29. The complainant purchased a new cellphone. During the process, the old phone was turned over to an employee of AT&T in Mount Pleasant. The employee allegedly used financial information from the phone and accessed the victim’s credit card numbers to make multiple purchases in North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, downtown, and online. Charges totaled over $43,000; the illegal activity was revealed after the complainant received a credit card statement. An arrest with felony charges is pending.

Seventeen collisions were reported during Sept. 16-30.