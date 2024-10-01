Thieves take advantage of unlocked vehicles, steal cars and contents

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, Dec. 15-31, 2023.

Motor Vehicle Thefts

On Dec. 15, during the overnight hours, a vehicle parked at a residence at Bennington Drive was stolen. The victim stated that the key had been left in the automobile – a 2022 Jeep Compass. No surveillance video was available at the location.

On the same day, a 2015 Volkswagen Passat was removed from another residence located on Bennington Drive. The key had been left inside. The vehicle was recovered the next day in Huger in an undisclosed location. Further investigation is underway.

A 2020 Ford F-150 pickup truck was stolen from a residence on Robert Daniel Drive on Dec. 29. There were no signs of forced entry and the keys had been left inside. The truck was a commercial vehicle and was equipped with a GPS device, which aided Team 5 in recovery efforts. On the same day, it was located on Sumner Avenue in North Charleston and returned.

Thefts from Motor Vehicles

Three vehicles parked at different addresses on Low Tide Court were illegally entered on Dec. 15 during the overnight hours. All the vehicles had been left unlocked. Nineteen gift cards in unknown amounts were stolen from one of the vehicles. Nothing of value was removed from the other two vehicles.

On the same day, a victim reported that his wallet was removed from an unlocked vehicle parked on Island Park Drive. The wallet contained debit and credit cards, a driver’s license, and a Social Security card. According to the police report, no charges had been made on the cards.

On Dec. 21, a complainant advised that his unlocked vehicle had been entered while parked in front of a business on Island Park Drive. Sometime between 6 and 8 p.m., multiple Christmas gifts were stolen from the vehicle, valued at $1,000.

Officers responded to Robert Daniel Drive on Dec. 31 in reference to a theft from a motor vehicle. The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered through the right rear door and a South Carolina driver’s license and credit cards were removed. One of the cards was used at Best Buy to make online purchases, which is how the victim became aware of the theft. The case is pending.

Vandalism

Three to four unknown males boarded a vessel at the marina located on River Landing Drive and damaged a door leading to the cabin. The boat owner filed a police report on Dec. 29 and told Team 5 the vessel had been boarded illegally a second time, earlier the same month. The repair is estimated at $200. Surveillance video will be turned over to the police department for review.

Theft from a Building

Between Dec. 12 and 21, unknown subjects stole jewelry from a residence on Island Park Drive. The jewelry was stored in two different concealed places in the home, and described as “unique, gold” pieces. At the time of the theft, house cleaners were in and out of the residence, according to the homeowner, The value of the removed jewelry is valued at $5,500.