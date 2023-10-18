Third Annual Bark in the Park promises a ‘pawsome’ experience

Be part of the “ruff” life and wag your tail for Daniel Island’s third annual Bark in the Park festival! On Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Waterfront Park on River Landing Drive will transform into a dog lover’s paradise.

The free event, hosted by The Daniel Island News, promises a day filled with entertainment, contests and pet vendors, all centered around celebrating our beloved canine companions.

The first Bark in the Park was held in 2021.

“We wanted to create a fun, community event that is family-friendly and educational,” said the paper’s publisher, Suzanne Detar. “The community used to celebrate Park Day in the fall and we created this pet-friendly event with the early days of Park Day in mind.”

This year, DJ Wayne will kick off the festivities, setting the pawty mood. If you enjoy the farmers market vibe, food and four-legged friends, you won’t want to miss out.

Patrick Villegas, associate publisher at the paper, heads up this year’s Bark in the Park planning.

“You can’t beat a fall morning on DI. Wake up Saturday morning, get a pep in your step – walk, bike or ride to Waterfront Park. Bring your pup or pooch and a mug of coffee and mingle with all the other good looking mutts at Bark in the Park,” he said.

This year’s Bark in the Park features:

● Doggy Yoga, led by Twisted Yoga’s instructor Amanda Hardwick

● K-9 Demonstration from the Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department

● Nail Trimming by Michael’s Barkery

● An appearance by Charlie T. RiverDog

● Fluff It! Grooming Salon on Wheels

● Dog Adoptions from Southern Tails for Precious Paws and Libby and Mace’s Place Animal Rescue

● Dog and Owner Look-Alike Contest

● Best Dog Trick Contest

● Doggy Runway

● Photo Booth for guests and their pets

● Best “Selfie with your Dog” Contest

● Vendors and merchants for both attendees and pups

SUPPORTS BERKELEY ANIMAL CENTER

Bark in the Park isn’t just about fun and frolic; it’s about giving back. For the third year in a row, Bark in the Park will support beneficiary Berkeley Animal Center, an organization currently facing a state of emergency due to maximum capacity. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet adoptable puppies and adult dogs, learn about

fostering and volunteering, and contribute by bringing items from the shelter’s wish list (bit.ly/BerkAnimalWishList) or making a monetary donation.

Tiffany Hoffman, shelter manager for Berkeley Animal Center, expressed gratitude for being chosen as beneficiary again. “These funds help us continue to provide the best care possible for all of our shelter residents. It means so much to us at Berkeley Animal Center to have the support of Daniel Island and its residents. Together with our community, we can help to improve and save the lives of our homeless and neglected animals.”

Attendees will also have a chance to meet and adopt rescues from Southern Tails for Precious Paws and Libby and Mace’s Place Animal Rescue.

FUN EVENTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The event’s attractions cater to every member of the family, including the furry ones. From the Doggy Runway, where you can showcase your pet’s style, to the dog and owner look-alike contest, there’s no shortage of activities to enjoy.

Don’t miss the chance to watch the Charleston County Aviation Authority’s K-9 demonstration. Here, you can watch a demonstration of the police dog’s obedience, scent detection and apprehension control.

Sgt. Michael Derosa from the Aviation Authority shared the importance of these canine demonstrations and the key role they play. “Oftentimes the public hears of a tragedy and has to play catchup to try and understand the how and why of the situation. These demonstrations allow us to inform the public while celebrating these heroes who, without hesitation, will put themselves in harm’s way for their human counterparts.”

“I’ve never seen it – but we have Doggie Yoga,” Villegas said. “We’ve got a top-notch instructor inviting dog owners of all ages to chill out and partner with their pup to find their mutual zen. I can’t wait for that.”

Twisted Yoga, instructed by Amanda Harwick, invites you to join in the event’s first doggy yoga instruction. Guests can participate in a 30-minute beginner-style yoga class alongside their pup, with stretches and poses for both you and your pet.

“It is said that dog yoga calms the dogs because they can sense the owner becoming calm, and calm down themselves,” Harwick said. “It is also said that it brings the owner and the dog closer together. It allows the dog to be outside while the owner can get in a workout!”

This year, Bark in the Park welcomes several new vendors, including Fluff It! Grooming Salon on Wheels and Camp Bow Wow. With the support of sponsors like The Daniel Island Community Fund, the event’s platinum sponsor, the 2023 Bark in the Park promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Danielle Stix, associate community manager of the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association, commented, “We are fortunate and honored to be able to sponsor a community event that supports a local nonprofit that protects and helps the furry friends in our area. The event and the beneficiary are near and dear to our Daniel Island community which has a great love of pets.”

Among other vendors, round off your day with giving your pet a nail trim by bronze sponsor Michael’s Barkery, or by entering the Best Dog Trick contest, sponsored by The Daniel Island News. Indulge your taste buds with offerings from food vendors like The Good Cooker, who will serve fried shrimp, oysters, pulled pork and other bites.

Detar invites all locals and their dogs to join in on the free festivities. “We encourage people to stop by and participate by entering their pets in the doggy runway contest, seeing the impressive Charleston Aviation Authority K-9 unit demonstration, joining in with doggy yoga and checking out all the pet related vendors. This is good, clean family fun in an idyllic setting.”

In case it’s raining cats and dogs on Oct. 21, the festival will be rescheduled for the following day, Oct. 22.

Schedule of Events 10:30 Demonstration - Charleston Aviation Authority K9 Unit sponsored by Daniel Island Animal Hospital 11:00 Demonstration – Doggie Yoga sponsored by Daniel Island Animal Hospital 11:30 Doggie Runway - Sponsored by Portside Veterinary Hospital 12:00 Pet/Owner Look-alike contest – Sponsored by The Daniel Island News 12:30 Blessing of the Animals – Point Hope Presbyterian Church 1:00 Best Trick – Sponsored by The Daniel Island News + CREC 1:30 Announce Best Selfie with your Dog winner

Entertainment · DJ sponsored by DICF · Photo Booth sponsored by The Waterfront Daniel Island · Nail Cutting by Michael’s Barkery · Charlie T. RiverDog