Thomas Island to be site of semi-private marina

Clements Ferry Road is notoriously known for its high-volume traffic as of late with Phase 2 of its corridor expansion. What’s not as well-known is its southernmost terminus Thomas Island, but it’s projected to be a boating paradise in due time.

At the corner where Clements Ferry Road and St. Thomas Island Drive intersect on the southwest side of Daniel Island lies acres of wooded area and beyond that Clouter Creek. That’s approximately where Thomas Island Marina is going to be built.

According to a May 5 report from the City of Charleston’s Technical Review Committee, a 1.5 acre site plan is calling for a 110-slip semi-private marina with parking, restroom facilities and a picnic pavilion with an amenity center and possibly a concierge service for future boaters. The project is slated to start any day now, according to owner and developer Shane Sandusky of Clouter Creek Reserve, LLC.

“We’ve got the marina permit; we’ve had that forever,” Sandusky said. “We can start construction on the marina right now.”

Sandusky, a defense contractor, acquired the land from the original property owners at the original purchase price dating back 20 years ago. The same chunk of land used to be the launching point of a ferry route from Thomas Island to Charlestown back in the late 1700s, according to the Daniel Island Historical Society.

The project’s applicant is SeamonWhiteside and the architect has yet to be determined; however, Sandusky noted that he’s been funding the engineering costs personally with local firm Applied Technology & Management for the time being.

“I’ve stayed on the project because I didn’t want it to turn into another parking lot, it’s too pretty,” Sandusky said.

Once construction plans and designs for the restroom configuration is complete, which is a federal requirement for the permit, Sandusky can “park” the marina.

“We are looking for suitors; we’re about to put it on the market,” Sandusky added. “... We’ve done enough work that someone will come in and buy it with very little contingencies.”

Sandusky noted that talks about pre-leasing or pre-selling slips is not dead in the water, but finding an investor(s) is still very much on the table. As well as the possibility of a public membership in the future.

As for the marina setup, there will be no dry stack or public boat landing on site. The geography of the land doesn’t allow boat trailers access in and out of the water due to about 1,000 feet of marshland to Clouter Creek. The creek itself is nearly 1,000-feet wide, 12-15 feet deep and only 2 minutes north of the mouth of the Cooper River that opens up into the Charleston Harbor.

“It’s going to be a boater’s paradise,” Sandusky added.

Thomas Island Marina is expected to be a Lowcountry fixture by the summer of 2023.