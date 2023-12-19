Thomas Island Marina project amenity under review

This week there are several developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are those items as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Dec. 21: Thomas Island Marina – Site plan for gravel parking lot and restroom building to serve marina on 1.5 acres at 100 Sands Preserve Drive. TMS: B2750000005. Owner: IVO Sands LLC. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: York Kilday, ydilday@seamonwhiteside.com

Dec. 21: Towne at Cooper River – Clements Ferry Medical – Site plan for medical office building with parking on 3.8 acres at 620 Enterprise Blvd. TMS: B2710001035. Owner: Thorn Baccich. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Spencer Plowden, splowden@seamonwhiteside.com

Dec. 21: Mankiewicz Expansion Phase 1 – Site plan for expansion/improvements of existing Mankiewicz Coatings LLC facility on 16.06 acres at 1024 Clements Crest Lane. TMS: B2670000161. Owner: Jessen Lane LLC. Applicant: Mankiewicz Coatings LLC. Contact: Michael Delventhal, michael.delventhal@mankiewicz.com

Dec. 21: Berkshire on Clements Ferry (Point Hope – Goldfinch Tract - Mixed Use South) – Site plan for a new multifamily residential development for 192 units on 62.86 acres. TMS: B2680000002. Owner: The Berry Company. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Domonic Jones, jones.d@tandh.com

RESULTS: DESIGN REVIEW BOARD

Dec. 18: 604 Island Park Drive – Requesting conceptual approval for a new “Lodge” guest rooms and pub at the Daniel Island Club. TMS # 271-00-00-001. Owner: Daniel Island Club. Applicant: LaBella Associates. Results: Not available at press time.

RESULTS: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Dec. 14: Towne at Cooper River Preliminary Plat 2 – Concept plan subdivision of parcel for 350 lots at 2620 Clements Ferry Road. TMS: B2710001035 Board Approvals Required. Owner: Cato Holding, LLC. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Spencer Plowden, splowden@seamonwhiteside.com . Results: Revise and return.

Dec. 14: Point Hope Medical Office Building – Site plan for medical office building on 10.02 acres at 1101 Waterline St. TMS: B2620000028. Owner: TKC CCLXXXII, LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Will Cox, cox.w@tandh.com . Results: Open pending delivery of Stormwater comments.

Dec. 14: Restore at Point Hope Phase 3 – Site plan for development containing 228 single-family attached units at 1236 Clements Ferry Road. TMS: B2620000028. Owner: The Berry Company. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Dominic Jones, jones.d@tandh.com . Results: Revise and return.