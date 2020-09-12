Those in need get a holiday helping hand

Things have been a little tougher than usual for some families in the Lowcountry, as COVID-19 has handed out more layoffs and financial obstacles in 2020. But some concerned organizations are lending a helping hand to provide a happy holiday season.

For the 12th consecutive year, East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) has rolled out its Adopt a Family program that donates gifts to families who are living below the poverty line. Since 2012, the initiative has supported more than 1,000 families and provided gifts to more than 2,500 children.

In 2019, the program reached more than 160 families and more than 350 children. This year, ECCO executive director Stephanie Kelley estimates more than 420 children from 200 families will benefit.

This year’s gift-giving setup, known as Santa’s Closet, is at the storefront in front of the old Bikram Yoga Charleston Studio at Seaside Farms, 1973 Riviera Drive, in Mount Pleasant. Real estate developer, The Beach Company, has gifted ECCO the space for the third year in a row.

People wanting to assist with the Santa’s Closet program went on to ECCO’s website where they selected a family to find out the age and gender of a child along with their wish list. The donor shopped and dropped off the gifts at the Santa’s Closet location. ECCO coordinates with their client and the parent of the child picks up the gift.

Santa’s Closet runs until Dec. 19, but there are currently no more families left to adopt. Those interested can still find plenty of other ways to contribute by visiting the website at eccocharleston.org/adopt-a-family/.

Under COVID-19 safety protocols, drop offs and pickups are being handled outdoors only with all volunteers, donors and recipients required to wear masks.

ECCO also provides wrapping paper and a card for recipients to write an anonymous thank-you note to donors.

Every year, Kelley and her husband provided gifts for one or two children. The donor and the family never actually meet due to the program’s rules of privacy.

“I can tell you there is nothing I enjoy more than on Christmas morning thinking about that there is a child or children who I hope are having a really great Christmas because of the things that I purchased for them,” Kelley said. “Talk about wanting to feel like Santa Claus. It’s really such a fun feeling to be able to do that.”

PROVIDENCE CHURCH COLLECTS FOR VETS

Throughout November and into December, Providence Church invited the entire Daniel Island community to assist with a food drive for veterans. Carloads of nonperishable food items were donated, filling two trucks, three SUV’s and one car.

All food donations were given to the food pantry at Patriot Villas, a hotel in North Charleston which has been converted into apartments for previously homeless veterans.

“The veterans at Patriot Villas are overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of Daniel Island. Our food pantry is well stocked,” said Kelly Carroll, volunteer coordinator at Patriot Villas Apartments.

As for the total impact the donations made over the last month, the amount of food items tipped the scales. The Nov. 13 delivery weighed in at nearly 800 pounds. Thanksgiving’s distribution on Nov. 27 was approximately 1,500 pounds and the Dec. 4 delivery rounded out the food drive with another 200 pounds.

“Providence Church is grateful to all the Daniel Island residents who kindly contributed to the very successful Food Drive for Veterans.” said Rev. Dan Freemyer, pastor at Providence Church.