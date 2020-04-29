Those in substance abuse recovery adapt to new COVID-19 world

Three months ago, a person in recovery for substance abuse had a variety of in-person options to help cope with his or her disease. They could attend mutual support group meetings, such as Alcoholics Anonymous here on Daniel Island; meet a fellow addict in recovery at a local coffee shop to talk; or sit down for a face-to-face session with an addiction counselor.

That was before COVID-19 entered the picture.

Today, with social distancing guidelines in full force, and added pandemic anxiety in the mix, those in recovery are experiencing a whole new world of support. And in some ways, it’s better than before.

According to Wood Marchant, director of the Collegiate Recovery Program at the College of Charleston, the recovery community’s fast adaptation to the new rules of order has been remarkable.

“I was impressed with the recovery community right out of the gates, organizing meetings on Zoom,” said Marchant. “…Online support for people in recovery was immediate.”

“There are so many positives that have come out of this,” added Sam Wells, director of business development for Willingway, an addiction treatment facility that hosts a support group on Daniel Island on Monday evenings. “One – the fact that we were able to move so quickly to a virtual platform. I don’t think a single meeting was missed. It’s just incredible how it worked.”

Another benefit is the influx of virtual recovery group sessions in cities and towns across the globe — at all hours of the day and night.

“I know people who are going to mutual support group meetings in other countries — in the middle of the night if they can’t sleep,” said Marchant, who has been sober himself for more than 20 years. “And lots of people who got sober in other cities are revisiting meetings in those towns. These online meetings existed previously, but I don’t think they were as well utilized as they are now.”

Even though College of Charleston students, like their counterparts at other schools, are home with their families after the semester was cut short, those in recovery have continued to meet with Marchant for online support sessions four times a week.

“For many of them, they’re (also) going to meetings in their hometowns and getting to know that recovery community better,” he said.

“I feel like the recovery community has gotten through this pretty well overall,” continued Marchant. “Because we preached ‘acceptance.’ And that we’ve got to accept what’s going on and make the best of it.”

But the changes have not been without their challenges. A possible downside to everything going online is the inability to really connect on a personal level with someone, noted Wells, and potentially meet for a continued chat after the session is over.

“You can hide behind a screen and you don’t have that in-person accountability,” she said.

Still, some have found it easier to plug in virtually.

“A woman coming in said she’s been able to open up and share more than she would in a meeting where she’s actually sitting with people,” added Wells. “So I think there are so many positives and negatives, depending on the person.”

Those who are just entering the recovery process may find things tougher to navigate now, due to the inability to meet face to face. But both Wells and Marchant agree that help is available to anyone who needs it.

“These days, why quit alone? There are so many people out there willing to help you that have been in your shoes,” said Marchant. “…Doing it alone is the toughest, loneliest thing in the world, because you’re already lonely. But doing it with others builds that support, strengthens that foundation, and helps you move out of that dark place.”

“There has not been a lack of resources,” said Wells. “I personally think it’s a challenging time to get sober because I think it’s a challenging time in general, but if someone really wants to connect – they can.”

And for those unsure if they have a problem, support is just a click or a phone call away.

“There’s not a black-and-white answer for everybody,” continued Wells. “Some people drink more socially, and in hard times maybe drink a little bit more, but that doesn’t mean they’ve crossed the line. It’s just being willing to have that open conversation.”

Struggling with substance abuse?

Here is a list of local resources:



Online Zoom meetings can be found at ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUSOnline Zoom meetings can be found at tcio.org (Tri-County Intergroup Office). A Daniel Island AA group meets daily Monday through Friday at 7:30 a.m. and on Saturday at 8 p.m.



Visit the website NARCOTICS ANONYMOUSVisit the website virtual-na.org for a list of meeting times and additional information.



Offered by Seacoast Church on Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant.

seacoast.org/care_recovery/celebrate-recovery-reception/ CELEBRATE RECOVERYOffered by Seacoast Church on Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant.



smartrecovery.org SMART RECOVERY

WILLINGWAY SUPPORT GROUP

Daniel Island group. Meets Monday nights at 6:30.