Thousands turn out for early voting in Berkeley County

A line of people spilled outside the polling location at the Hanahan Library on Oct. 25, the second day of the early voting period for the upcoming statewide general election.

As of Oct. 28, more than 6,000 residents had cast ballots in Berkeley County, according to Rosie Brown, director of Berkeley County Voter Registration and Elections (VRE).

“That shows that people are interested and they want to go ahead and make sure that their vote counts,” Brown noted. “They’re doing it now and they don’t want to wait until the last minute. In case something happens between now and election day, their vote is cast!”

This election’s early voting tallies are already breaking records statewide. On the first day of voting, about 40,000 people cast ballots across South Carolina, nearly doubling the previous one day record for early voting set on June 10 during the statewide primaries.

Early voting is new for a general election in the Palmetto State, having just been passed into law this year by the state legislature. Voters were able to cast in-person ballots early in the 2020 election, but those were “absentee” ballots that could utilize a “state of emergency” excuse due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Early voting operates in much the same way as election day voting, with them just showing their photo ID,” Brown added. “They don’t have to state a reason. They just cast their vote.”

The early voting sites in Berkeley County are open Monday through Saturday, Oct. 25 through Nov. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations: Hanahan Library, 1216 Old Murray Dr., Hanahan; St. Stephen Library, 113 Ravenell Dr., St. Stephen; and the Berkeley County VRE Office, 1003 Hwy. 52, Moncks Corner.

Brown is confident many voters will continue to take advantage of the opportunity to cast their ballots in advance.

“I am certain they will,” she said. “Especially people who work 12-hour shifts. The weekend may be the only days they have off… and now they have Saturdays that they can vote.”

According to Brown, early voting takes place in-person 12 days prior to the election, while the absentee voting process is done entirely by mail. The deadline to return an absentee ballot application was 5 p.m. on Oct. 28.

There are a couple of other minor changes for voters this time around. In Berkeley County, precincts known as Daniel Island 1 and Daniel Island 2 will now vote at the Daniel Island Recreation Center instead of the Daniel Island Club. There are also two new statewide amendment questions on the ballot, as well as two questions from Berkeley County (one on sales tax and another on a bond) and a capital improvement question from the Berkeley County School District.

“Please check your sample ballot before election day, so you can become familiar with the candidates…and also to have a chance to study the questions and know what your answers would be,” Brown said.

For additional information, or to review sample ballots, visit berkeleycountysc.gov/dept/elections/ or scvotes.gov.