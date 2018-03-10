Three coyotes trapped on DI in two weeks, according to POA

In an article in last week’s issue of The Daniel Island News, several island residents expressed renewed concerns about the presence of coyotes in the area after a string of recent cat deaths. Coyotes are a tricky issue to deal with, as killing and relocating the animals does not always curb their population. But residents hoped more could be done to address the problem. The Daniel Island Property Owners Association urged those who spotted coyotes, or knew of specific incidents involving the troublesome canids, to report them to the POA. As a result, several coyotes have been recently trapped, according to POA Field Operations Manager Chris Hamil.

“Over the past two weeks, our wildlife specialist has trapped three coyotes,” said Hamil. “We continue to ask residents to send the time, date, quantity, and location of coyotes on the island to me via email at chris.hamil@dicommunity.org.”

The POA did not disclose the location of the trappings.

Additionally, Daniel Island resident Kristin Lysik conducted a survey of over 200 island citizens. Nineteen of the respondents to Lysik’s survey claim to have had a pet that they suspect was killed by coyotes, 84 said that they have seen or heard a coyote on Daniel Island, and 88 believe that there is an increasing coyote population.

Note: The Daniel Island Property Association posted a Q & A with a SCDNR respresentative about coyotes. You can find the article by clicking this link.

https://danielisland.com/community/announcements/q-a-with-scdnr/