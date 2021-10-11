Three more candidates enter city council District 1 race

Charleston City Council’s special election for the District 1 seat on Jan. 11, 2022, just got more competitive.

Joining Shawn Pinkston and Jen Gibson, previously announced in the last two weeks, are candidates Tony Fogle, Boyd Gregg and David Winkler.

Tony Fogle

Daniel Island resident and Charleston native Tony Fogle brings 30 years of public safety experience to the table, retired since 2015 from the Charleston police and fire departments. Fogle said he is ready to serve his community again, but this time in a different forum.

Fogle never sought public office before but said he is no stranger to helping people. “I’m all about what’s right and what’s wrong and what’s best for people.”

The focal point for Fogle’s running stems from his traffic concerns on both Daniel Island and Clements Ferry Road. His primary focus is the sustainability of developments to prevent overcrowding and foster preservation. He wants to see safer roads, crime prevention and accountability.

Fogle added, “We all have to work together ... It’s about bringing people together, we’re too divided on this side or that side, we need to become more united.”

Boyd Gregg

Thirteen-year Daniel Island resident Boyd Gregg identifies himself as an infrastructure engineer, family man, entrepreneur, and community volunteer. Gregg, who grew up in the Lowcountry, is married to Paige and they have three children.

Gregg, who holds a bachelor and master of science degree in civil engineering from Clemson University, designed and built complex environmental treatment and waste-to-energy facilities throughout the nation. He served as EnviroMix’s first director of engineering and technology. Now at Energy Systems Group, Gregg helps municipalitiessolve complex infrastructure challenges in a fiscally responsible manner.

Gregg stresses that his expertise and skill set will help promote efficient government while delivering superior services for the people of Charleston.

“The issue that matters most to our neighbors on Daniel Island and downtown is infrastructure,” he said. “From drainage improvements and flooding mitigation to solutions to our traffic woes, the infrastructure work before city council is critical to our way of life today and for years to come ... to not only make the necessary improvements for our community but also to protect tax dollars in the process.”

David Winkler

Daniel Island resident David Winkler and his wife, Anne, moved to Charleston in March 2019 following his retirement, to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

Winkler spent 40 years practicing as a CPA in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and was active on community boards, including: Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, Family Counseling Service of Baton Rouge, and Baton Rouge Country Club.

Winkler said he will employ the same strategies that enabled him to be a successful businessperson to help guide Charleston through the issues faced by a growing community. He said he is willing to listen to diverse interests, and use that information, along with his experience, to make decisions that will benefit the entire community. He said he understands the importance of entering a dialogue with an open mind.

Having never previously run for public office, he said that the expansion of Interstate 526 and its impact on Daniel Island prompted him to become involved in the local political arena and that he is equally concerned about mitigating the recurring flooding of the peninsula and the economic and emotional loss it creates.

Election Day is Jan. 11, 2022. Absentee voting begins Dec. 13. In the event no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held on Jan. 25, 2022.