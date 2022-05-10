Thrillers & Coming of Age Stories – Southern fiction that keeps you on the edge of your seat

October is the perfect month to devour thrillers and mysteries. And the Oct. 26 Daniel Island News Author Series event at Daniel Pointe Retirement Community at 5:30 p.m. will deliver best-selling southern fiction that will keep you on the edge of your seats.

Stacy Willingham presents “A Flicker in the Dark”

Stacy Willingham is the New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of “A Flicker in the Dark,” as well as the upcoming “All The Dangerous Things.”

Set in Louisiana, “A Flicker in the Dark” is a suspenseful, lyrical tale that forces Baton Rouge psychologist Chloe Davis to revisit a terrifying series of events from her youth involving missing teenage girls and her father’s confession to the crimes. Now an adult, more teenage girl goes missing and Chloe is thrown into her disturbing past. Is she paranoid, seeing parallels to her childhood that aren’t actually there, or for the second time in her life, is Chloe about to unmask a killer?

Actress Emma Stone optioned the book and it is being developed as a television series.

Willingham lives in Charleston with her husband, Britt, and Labradoodle, Mako.

Susan Beckham Zurenda presents “Bells of Eli”

South Carolina author Susan Beckham Zurenda’s debut award-winning novel, “Bells of Eli,” follows the relationship between first cousins Eli and Delia. Set in Green Branch, South Carolina, in the 1960s and ’70s, a tragic accident changes the trajectory of their happy and wholesome small-town life.

In this compelling coming of age story, culture, family, friends, bullies, and lovers propel two young people to unite to guard each other in a world where love, hope, and connectedness ultimately triumph.

Zurenda lives in South Carolina with her husband, Wayne, and two Boston Terriers.

More about the event:

This event is free but tickets are required and available on a first come basis. You may sign up at: eventbrite.com/manage/events/428665990517/tickets.

The Daniel Island News Author Series 2022 is a yearlong monthly series connecting readers with local South Carolina authors and stimulating discussions, questions, and insights on a variety of topics and genres. Please consider supporting the author series with a donation when you sign up for your free tickets.

The Author Series is organized and presented by The Daniel Island News and is sponsored by Loopit – The Health and Wellness Social Network, the Daniel Island Community Fund and Bublish, Inc.

December Holiday Author Signing & Book Sale