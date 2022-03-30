Through Eleanor’s eyes

Eleanor Adams has a lot to celebrate as she welcomes some of the world’s top tennis players to Daniel Island. For more than 22 years, Adams has managed the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, the Credit One Charleston Open, taking place April 2-10 in a newly renovated and modernized stadium.

This year the tournament marks its 50th year and brings tens of thousands of fans back together in Charleston for the first time since the pandemic halted events in 2019.

“The stadium is what I’m so excited about and I think everyone else will be too. It’s not every day a community like ours gets to witness such an incredible gift that Ben and Kelly Navarro gave us,” said Adams, referencing the local couple who own Charleston Tennis LLC and who funded the stadium renovations as a gift to the city.

“Our player field has great talent and diverse personalities, and Family Weekend is always fun,” Adams said. “I love seeing the little ones running around and some of them putting a racquet in their hands for the first time.”

Beginning on Hilton Head Island in 1973 as the Family Circle Cup, the tournament has been a champion for women’s tennis, breaking barriers to equality and recognition in female professional sports. The tournament was the first women’s tennis event to offer $100,000 in prize money and be broadcast on network television. It moved to Daniel Island in 2001, shortly after Adams came on board.

“When I first stepped foot here it was just dirt and grass and we were just starting construction,” said Adams, who watched the building of the initial stadium, clubhouse and tennis courts at what is now the LTP Daniel Island tennis center. “It’s pretty exciting I get to see a second stadium during my career.”

Through the years, Adams has noticed significant growth of tennis and its popularity as a family sport.

“I think there must be a direct correlation between our bringing this tennis tournament to Charleston, and Daniel Island specifically, and the boom of tennis in the community,” she said. “It’s really tremendous.”

Adams has also seen changes in the professional athletes, with their conditioning and diets becoming more sophisticated and their entourages expanding. Whereas players used to travel with a coach and sometimes a mom; now the average player brings two or three extra people, according to Adams.

“We’ve had to expand everything from hotel rooms to locker rooms and meal plans because it’s all evolved so much,” said Adams, whose primary focus is building year-round relationships with the players and their agents.

Adams and Charleston Tennis LLC President and Tournament Director Bob Moran meet as many players as possible at the airport to personally welcome them to Charleston. Volunteer ambassadors are also stationed at the airport to greet players, get them to their transportation vehicles and help them check in at their hotels.

This year, main draw players, their coaches and guests are staying downtown. Adams said the athletes love to go out walking, shopping, dining and “playing tourist around town.” Which is something she is happy they can get back to doing this year.

“I think everyone’s going to be in very good moods when they arrive knowing they can enjoy everything that Charleston has to offer,” Adams said.

About 125 players and 90,000 fans are expected at this year’s tournament, which has become a Lowcountry tradition. But Adams said organizers can’t get too comfortable because they never know what’s going to happen.

“Every tournament is special because they’re all so different,” Adams said. “We see a majority of the same players over the years, but there’s always someone new who pops up or something iconic that happens.”

Like in 2013, when Venus and Serena Williams both competed and had to play each other in the semifinals (Serena won). “That was something you don’t see every day,” said Adams, who loves following players from their start in the tournament through their subsequent careers.

“Their first time in Charleston they tend to be a little young,” Adams said. “Maria Sharapova was, I think, 15 when she first played our tournament. She still had braces on her teeth.”

Many of the competitors have gone on to become Grand Slam champions, get married and have children they bring back to Daniel Island for the event, which has become a tour favorite for many players.

Eight-time participant and 2019 champion Madison Keys, who will return to compete in this year’s event, founded a charitable initiative called Kindness Wins which encourages acts of kindness through sports. In 2021, Keys awarded Adams a “Medal of Kindness” recognizing her career contributions and support of women’s tennis.

“It brought me to tears,” Adams said. “She’s a very, very special person on and off the court. What a wonderful champion she’s been for us.”

Other iconic champions have included Chris Evert, Tracy Austin, Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf and both the Williams sisters. Adams said she loves the mix of personalities from so many different backgrounds and nationalities, and she has enjoyed watching friendships, families, and careers flourish.

This year, Adams is excited for the traditions to continue and new milestones to be met during the 2022 Credit One Charleston Open.

“I hope everyone comes out and enjoys it, especially Daniel Island residents over Family Weekend,” Adams said. “We thank residents for their support and the businesses as well. Come out and watch some great tennis and see our new stadium.”