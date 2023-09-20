Through the lens: Meet the founder of Daniel Island Wildlife Facebook group

At the age of five, Mitchell Schlimer got a view of his life’s purpose when his father placed a Polaroid camera in his hands.

“Oh man, he’s got some eye!” his cousin said about the first photo Schlimer ever took: a house. The rest is history.

Now, at age 67, the Charleston photographer has experience as a video director, radio show host and sports photographer, where he captured dramatic moments like a ball hitting the bat or a wide receiver in mid-air. With a quick eye and a specialty in motion, Schlimer transitioned to capturing Mother Nature through his wildlife artography, a unique blend of digitally manipulated photography and design.

Most days he’ll wake up at 5 a.m. to become one with nature, studying the movements of the creatures above him, waiting for the perfect shot. Some days he’ll tell his wife the “photo gods” are with him; other days all he comes home with are mosquito bites. When he isn’t carrying the camera, Schlimer hosts a weekly podcast – “Every Photo Has a Story” – where he showcases other photographers and shares the story behind some of his best shots.

If you have a Facebook account, you may have seen some of his work. Not only does Schlimer frequently post on the Daniel Island Wildlife Facebook page, he created the page to allow islanders to share their own photos.

Two years ago, still in the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Schlimer reasoned that just because people couldn’t get out much, that didn’t mean they couldn’t go out in nature. “Wouldn’t it be great if people could have this phototherapy?” he thought. With all the wildlife inhabiting Daniel Island, it’s easy to come across one of the island creatures. It’s even easier to take a photo.

“Everyone is a photographer. Steve Jobs came along and put a camera on a phone, so now everyone has a camera on them,” Schlimer said.

With 831 members and counting, Daniel Island Wildlife invites nature lovers around the island to contribute their own photos for others to enjoy. Schlimer also created the Facebook group, Mount Pleasant Wildlife and Nature Photography, which has 1,290 total members. Both forums are an opportunity to share any beautiful, interesting, or strange wildlife sightings in your local area.

Schlimer found that the wildlife on the island is unlike anything he’s ever seen. The passionate artographer says each sector around Charleston has wildlife indigenous to itself, such as the fox squirrels on Daniel Island. Other special findings of his include bald eagles, snowy egrets and great blue herons.

“My real high is to share [the photos.] There’s nothing like seeing the look on someone’s face and them going, ‘Is this real? Is this a painting? I’ve never seen anything like this.’”

Schlimer believes in the power of “phototherapy,” a term he coined over 15 years ago, referring to the power of a special image. He says the goal of his work is to leave the world a little better off based on what can be seen and felt from his images.

His hope for the wildlife Facebook groups is that locals can take what they have seen and bring it before the eyes of others to convey a message only apparent by picture. That, according to Schlimer’s philosophy, is phototherapy.

“Depending on your religion – you can call it God, universe, spirit, Mother Nature – my basic core belief is no one paints better than Her. My job is to capture what she’s painting.”

Mitchell Schlimer’s wildlife photos will soon be featured in the Mary Martin Fine Art Gallery in downtown Charleston. To see more of his work, check out his website, mitchschlimerartography.com. To share your own wildlife captures, join the Daniel Island Wildlife page on Facebook.