Tillman Honor Run on DI to recognize military hero's legacy

The Charleston S.C. chapter of the Arizona State University Alumni Association will honor the legacy of the late Pat Tillman, the former ASU Sun Devils and Arizona Cardinals football player who died during military combat operations in Afghanistan in 2004, by holding a Tillman Honor Run on Daniel Island on Saturday, April 22.

The Tillman Honor Runs, which will take place in 32 locations this year, are local tributes to the main Pat’s Run in Tempe, Arizona, a 4.2-mile run/walk that last year drew more than 28,000 participants. Pat’s Run is the signature fundraising event for the Pat Tillman Foundation and its Tillman Scholar Program. Founded in 2004, the Pat Tillman Foundation invests in military veterans and their spouses through academic scholarships – building a diverse community of leaders committed to service to others.

Participation in Tillman Honor Runs in cities nationwide has grown from 150 runners in 2009 to 2,400 runners in 2016. In Charleston, the 4.2 mile run and .42 mile kids run will be held at MUSC Stadium on Daniel Island. The event is expected to attract area military veterans and other Tillman admirers, in addition to Sun Devil alumni and their families. For more details on the course and registration please go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/charleston-tillman-honor-run-registration-3... or contact Joel Jackson at jjackson@redhat.com. Organizers thanked Julian Smith, director of the Cooper River Bridge Run, for providing assistance in planning the upcoming event.

In 2002, Pat Tillman proudly put his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals on hold to serve his country as a member of the U.S. Army in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. Family and friends established the Pat Tillman Foundation following Pat’s death in April 2004 while serving with the 75th Ranger Regiment in Afghanistan. The foundation was created to honor Pat’s legacy of leadership and service. For more information on the Pat Tillman Foundation and the impact of the Tillman Scholars, visit www.PatTillmanFoundation.org.

The Arizona State University Alumni Association was founded in 1894 and connects ASU’s 450,000-plus Sun Devils living around the globe. Dedicated to serving and uniting all graduates of ASU, the Alumni Association hosts programs and oversees numerous groups that enhance the alumni experience and help alumni engage with their alma mater, which U.S. News & World Report recently ranked the No. 1 university for innovation ahead of Stanford and MIT. For more information, visit http://alumni.asu.edu.