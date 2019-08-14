Time capsule ceremony kicks off new STEM series at the Daniel Island Library

The Daniel Island Library kicked off their new Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) series with a special time capsule ceremony. According to Daniel Island Library Branch Manager Tim Boyle, this is the first time capsule buried here on Daniel Island.

The STEM series is a program geared towards tweens. Every week Boyle and his staff will offer a wide range of activities to students interested in STEM topics.

The series was funded by the Lucy Boyle Memorial Fund, a nonprofit initiative started in 2016 to honor Boyle’s late daughter, Lucy. Before she passed away at the age of 13, Lucy enjoyed exploring a variety of STEM subjects.

The Smithsonian time capsule used for the event was actually a gift to Lucy that she never got the chance to use.

“The time capsule was Lucy’s!” exclaimed Boyle. “We were glad to use it at last in a good cause. I’ve brought in some of her equipment, like microscopes and Snap Circuits, to add to our Lucy Boyle STEM collection.”

News articles and small toys brought in by local children were just some of the items placed in the time capsule. The capsule also included objects and paper items relevant to 2019. Boyle added his business card and some Star Wars Legos.

Participants were asked to fill out a time capsule form with a variety of questions, such as favorite book, favorite TV show and favorite song. Each person who was at the event had their picture taken to include in the time capsule.

Boyle spoke with Daniel Island residents about the history of time capsules and asked each child what they intended to place in the historic container. Boyle says the capsule will remain buried on the library grounds until 2029.

Along with a fidget spinner, Daniel Island resident Izzy Martin wrote a note to her future self to include in the time capsule.

“I’m super young right now, so 10 years later I’ll be much older, 18 almost 19. I’ll be able to see what I was like when I was young.”

Her younger brother, Lukas, was also excited to participate in the momentous event.

“I came today because I like science,” explained Lukas. He will be 17 years old when the capsule is opened. Lukas also wrote a letter to his older self and included some of his favorite items, such as a key chain, a fidget spinner, and a Pokémon bracelet.

The Daniel Island Library weekly STEM program will be held on Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m. through the fall. Boyle promises an exciting assortment of projects in the coming weeks.

“Last month we were all about space and the Apollo missions, but there are so many more aspects to working with STEM - from building kits to solar engines, circuitry, robots, computers and cool contraptions,” added Boyle. “We want tweens to come to the library every Thursday and see something new and exciting.”