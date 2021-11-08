Time for class

As summer winds down and students prepare to return to the classroom, area principals share their plans for the year with The Daniel Island News. Leaders from Philip Simmons Elementary, Middle, and High schools, Daniel Island School, Cainhoy Elementary, and Bishop England High School participated in a Q&A session to discuss their ideas and visions to facilitate an environment for learning in-person. Berkeley County schools will begin the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 16, while Bishop England will hold its first official class on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Michael Huff: Interim Principal, Philip Simmons Elementary School

Q: What’s new for the 2021-22 school year? Is there a specific theme you are focusing on?

We have 11 new staff members joining our PSE family and are so excited to have them. We can’t wait to have our students back on campus as we continue to #MakeItBetter!!

Q: What new roles will technology play this year? How will e-learning be used?

Technology will continue to be used as an instructional tool but more of our focus will be on providing both meaningful and educational interactions with our students. E-learning days will only be utilized for inclement weather makeup days.

Q: What advice do you have for students as they return to school?

Smile. Be kind. Have fun.

Q: Can you share a rundown of your back to school activities, including open houses, meet the teachers, etc.?

Meet the Teacher Night: Thursday, Aug. 12, from 5-7 p.m.; students with last names A-L will be permitted in from 5-6 p.m.; students with last names M-Z will be permitted in from 6-7 p.m. Families of students with different last names should come at the time of the student in the highest grade level.

Q: As principal, what are your goals for the school year?

The goal this year is the same as it will be for years to come. To provide our students with an engaging and rigorous learning environment where every student has the opportunity for success. Through our daily interactions we are able to identify and address learning gaps to ensure our students are prepared for the next grade level and beyond.

Q: Please characterize your school using five words.

Caring, resilient, creative, family, collaborative.

Charla Groves: Principal, Philip Simmons Middle School

Q: What’s new for the 2021-22 school year? Is there a specific theme you are focusing on? We added one new teacher at Philip Simmons Middle School, a seventh and eighth grade science teacher. Our theme for this year is “Back and Better than Ever!” We are looking forward to starting the school year with all of our student body on campus. Q: What new roles will technology play this year? How will e-learning be used? We will continue to utilize technology as an instructional tool. E-learning will be limited to inclement weather makeup days. Our focus will be on in-person learning this year. Q: What advice do you have for students as they return to school? Be ready for a great year! That starts with re-establishing a good sleep schedule and coming prepared every day. Be patient, be kind, and be willing to try new things. Q: Can you share a rundown of your back to school activities, including open houses, meet the teachers, etc.? Our Meet the Teacher event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 5-7 p.m.; students with last names A-L will be permitted in from 5-6 p.m.; students with last names M-Z will be permitted in from 6-7 p.m. Families of students with different last names should come at the time of the student in the highest grade level. Fifth grade orientation will be Friday, Aug. 13, 10-11:30 a.m.; Open House will be Sept. 9, 6-7:30 p.m. Q: As principal, what are your goals for the school year? We will continue to address any learning gaps by re-teaching key concepts while teaching current grade level standards. We will monitor our students’ progress and celebrate growth/gains. Students will set personal achievement goals and engage in regular data conferences with school personnel to monitor progress toward their goals. We plan to re-introduce some of our favorite school traditions that were not possible last school year, such as our annual Cardboard Arcade and various student performances and family events. Q: Please characterize your school using five words. Student-centered, engaging, inclusive, joyful, family. Chris Buchholz: Principal, Philip Simmons High School Q: What’s new for the 2021-22 school year? Is there a specific theme you are focusing on? Our student leadership is working on developing their own theme for back to school, however my main message and overarching theme for the school year will be "Celebrating Success." After all that we accomplished last year in academics and athletics despite the challenges, I want to start the year with a positive message and celebrate our accomplishments and use them as motivation moving forward. Q: What new roles will technology play this year? How will e-learning be used? This year we will not be doing any “blended learning” in which students would receive synchronous instruction from home; however, we certainly will retain some of the instructional technology aspects (strategies and programs) that we found to be successful last year. Q: What advice do you have for students as they return to school? My advice to students is to be ready to jump right in and get involved. This was a short summer and we will have challenges waiting for us upon our return to school but if we can all be flexible, I guarantee we will have fun and experience the same success as last year. Q: Can you share a rundown of your back to school activities, including open houses, meet the teachers, etc.? We will have a "Fact and Fees" day on the 11th of August (more info posted online). We will have our ninth grade and New Student Orientation on Aug. 13, and we are working on setting a date for an Open House most likely during the second week of school. We are launching a new school app for Philip Simmons High School available on Google Play and on the Apple Store. Students and families are encouraged to download the app to stay up to date on all events and communications. Q: As principal, what are your goals for the school year? My goal is to spend more time in our classrooms and working with our teachers on instruction. Last year we spent most of our time as administrators managing COVID-19 and I want to get back to being an instructional leader and not just a crisis manager. Q: Please characterize your school using five words. Determined, passionate, family, inspiring, engaging. Nancy Leigh: Principal, Daniel Island School Q: What’s new for the 2021-22 school year? Is there a specific theme you are focusing on? This year our theme is “Together We Shine!” We are focusing on togetherness among our students through our character education program and modeling that we are better together than as individuals. This means supporting each other through all avenues of our journey at DIS. After the obstacles we faced last year, our staff has proven that we are a team that values each other as well as our stakeholders. We know that all things are possible together with Osprey pride! Q: What new roles will technology play this year? How will e-learning be used? E-learning will only be used for inclement weather days this year. Full-time virtual learning will not be an option for DIS students. Flipped learning will still be used for student assignments at home in cases where teachers want to frontload content. We are excited this year about some new technology programs such as Talking Points and Schoology that will increase parent communication and streamline assessment data. Q: What advice do you have for students as they return to school? Please continue to practice COVID safety protocols with hand washing and social distancing. We encourage you to embrace the “Together We Shine” theme and build lasting relationships this year. Q: Can you share a rundown of your back to school activities, including open houses, meet the teachers, etc.? We hosted a New Parent Orientation for first through eighth grade on Thursday, Aug. 5. Kindergarten parents will be invited to individual meetings with the teacher. Our back to school “Meet and Greet” is Aug. 12 with staggered times from 4-7 p.m. Our PTA is also sponsoring a Back to School Kindergarten Social at Center Park on Aug. 14 from 9-11 a.m. Our PTA Membership Drive Kick Off is Friday, Aug. 9 through social media. We will also have a teacher/parent Google meet on Sept. 2. Q: As principal, what are your goals for the school year? Returning to our previous goals is our focus this year. Increasing student collaboration to enhance work and life skills is a top priority as well as personalized learning. Maker space and project-based learning will take the lead in our planning discussions as we create lessons for higher-level thinking. Q: Please characterize your school using five words. Dynamic, innovative, unique, successful, synergetic. Lawanda Glears: Principal, Cainhoy Elementary School

Q: What's new for the 2021-22 school year? Is there a specific theme you are focusing on? This year, the school's theme is “Not Yet”— the most important mindset for growth. I want parents, staff, and students to have this mindset. Although we are not where we need to be right now, we will grow, learn each other's potential and improve academically, socially, and emotionally. We will offer before and after-school programs this year. The before-school care is from 6:30-7 a.m., and the cost is $10 per week. Applications are available on the school's website. WINGS will sponsor the after-school program for kids. This after-school program is free and encourages kids to behave well, make good decisions, and build healthy relationships. In addition, it would provide enrichment programs and help students with homework. The hours are 2-5 p.m. for kindergarten through fifth grade. Be a Mentor - Lunch Buddies Program will be available. We understand that some of the children at Cainhoy need extra attention and companionship from a caring adult. Lunch Buddies is a lunchtime mentoring program for students who face social, family, and academic challenges or need an additional positive and encouraging adult who spends time with them. This past year has been difficult for students academically. Therefore, reading and math interventionists will be available to assist students during the school day. In addition, after-school tutoring will be available two times a week. Exposing students to the arts is a significant focus this school year. We will be offering after-school arts programs to our students, such as dance and music. Q: What new roles will technology play this year? How will e-learning be used? E-learning days have been built into the district's calendar as needed. Therefore, we will follow the district's directive related to how those days will be used. We learned this year that many of our parents need additional technical training to help the child. Therefore, we will provide ongoing training to parents on the various technology programs used by their children. Q: What advice do you have for students as they return to school? The faculty and staff are here to support their social, emotional, and academic development. We ask that they return to school ready to follow the three B's: Be Respectful, Be Responsible, and Be Ready to Learn. Q: Can you share a rundown of your back-to-school activities, including open houses, meet the teachers, etc.? Aug. 12 - Meet the Teachers 3-6 p.m. Aug. 24 – Open House/PTO meeting 6 p.m. Q: As principal, what are your goals for the school year? Increase parental involvement/engagement by providing opportunities for parents to get involved in their child's education. Provide a safe and orderly learning environment. Assess where students are and create an individual education plan to meet their academic, social, and emotional needs. Increase community engagement and support with our local businesses, faith-based churches, and the community to help create a strategic plan for Cainhoy Elementary School. Q: Please characterize your school using five words. Supportive, student-centered, great, safe, vital. Patrick Finneran: Principal, Bishop England High School

Q: What’s new for the 2021-22 school year? Is there a specific theme you are focusing on?

Bishop England High School has 16 new faculty and staff members to replace the six departing faculty and staff and additional faculty and staff members to meet the needs of our growing student population. In addition to adding eight new teaching positions, the school has added a mental health counselor to help with the social-emotional health of our students and an IT professional to assist with the technology at the school.

This year our focus is healing. The past 18 months were stressful for all members of our school community, so we are providing opportunities for our students and families to come together and provide healing. The first day of school will help heal the broader community through a day of service, and future programming in the school will allow for healing in our school community.

Q: What new roles will technology play this year? How will e-learning be used?

Bishop England High School will continue to use Microsoft Teams to assist with the education process. In addition, the school has six mobile computer carts for teachers to use in their classrooms. Finally, students can use their personal computers through the Bring Your Own Device program.

Q: What advice do you have for students as they return to school?

Look for small opportunities to show love and bring joy to those around you. These small gestures will have significant impacts on our world.

Q: Can you share a rundown of your back to school activities, including open houses, meet the teachers, etc.?

The school will host a New Families Informational Night on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. and a Parents Visitation Night for all parents on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

The school year begins with the ninth and 10th-grade orientation on Thursday, Aug. 12, and the 11th and 12th-grade orientation on Friday, Aug. 13. In addition, there will be a “Day of Service” for all faculty, staff, and students on Monday, Aug. 16. The first full day of classes is Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Q: As principal, what are your goals for the school year?

My goal is to support the school in becoming a faith-filled community that leads all people to God.

Q: Please characterize your school using five words.

Faith, service, family, tradition, excellence.