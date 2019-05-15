Time to go fish!

If you’re searching for a fun Father’s Day weekend activity, look no further than Smythe Park Lake. The 9th Annual Daniel Island Kids Fishing Tournament organized by the Daniel Island Inshore Fishing Club (DIIFC) and presented by Scout Boats will take place next month on Saturday, June 15. There’s no fishing license required for the young anglers, but they must be accompanied by an adult. The tournament is open to all children ages 4-15 with a relative or guardian that resides or works on Daniel Island. Tournament Committee Chairman, Fred Danziger, has been with the tournament since its inception and says the tournament is a great way to get kids hooked on fishing. “My inspiration to start this tournament came from a parent of a DI School child who loves to fish, and asked me if there was anything the DIIFC could offer a young angler to inspire him or her to further enjoy the experience that fishing offers, including the great outdoors, and spending time with family.” This year for the first time, a computerized scoring system will be in place. Danziger says the new system should cut down the wait time between turning in score cards and announcement of winners. “We are expecting a quicker and smoother transition to announcing the awards this time around,” Danziger noted. Danziger calls the tournament one of the most special events on DI that families look forward to every year. “The quality time spent with family, in nature and away from the electronic digital world we now have trouble getting away from is a mini-retreat if you will. It’s peaceful and serene, yet filled with the anticipation of catching the BIG one.” Daniel Island resident Glenn vonRosenberg has attended the event with his children over the years. “I grew up fishing and love being outdoors. I have enjoyed passing this down to my kids. We look forward to the DI fishing tourney every year,” he said. While vonRosenberg’s daughter Saylor enjoys the popsicles provided at the tournament, his son Reid appreciates the camaraderie found each year at the event. “It is a fun, local tournament and I enjoy meeting new anglers,” stated Reid. This year the net proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Coastal Conservation Association of South Carolina. The funds will be used for their recycling of oyster shells program. Pre-registration is suggested. Forms and tournament instructions are available throughout the island. Pre-registration is $5 per angler. Onsite registration is $10 per angler. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. the day of the event and the tournament runs from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Awards will be presented in several categories. The Grand Champion Award winner will receive a half day fishing trip for two people with Capt. Greg Peralta. For more details contact Fred Danziger, at fred.danziger13@gmail.com or visit the Daniel Island Inshore Fishing Club website at danielislandinshorefishing.com.