A time of remembrance: 9/11

In some ways, it’s hard to believe it has been 20 years since terrorists mercilessly slammed hijacked planes into the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C, and onto a Pennsylvania field. In the end, nearly 3,000 lives were lost and more than 6,000 were injured. America would never be the same.

Images and videos taken that fateful day, especially for those who witnessed the carnage in person or lost loved ones, are still difficult and emotional to digest. In fact, the impact of the heinous attacks can still be felt two decades later — in the way we travel, the way we protect ourselves as a nation, and the nagging fear that still lurks for many of those old enough to remember.

In recognition of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, The Daniel Island News asked readers and staff to share what they were doing that day, how they heard the news, what was going through their minds as the day unfolded, and what impact it ultimately had on their lives. Below are their stories.

WENDY HUDSON, Pastor, Twin Rivers Church

I lived in Philadelphia at the time and drove every Monday to Washington, D.C., where I spent the week in seminary classes. When I was about an hour from D.C., I turned on the radio and began to hear the coverage of the planes flying into the Twin Towers. When I was about 30 minutes away, the plane hit the Pentagon. Against my family’s wishes, I finished my drive into Washington, D.C. That week, my classmates and I were surrounded by shock, loss and grief. Several had church members or neighbors who were in the Pentagon at the time and were grieving death and injury. We seemed so vulnerable, as a country, as a city, and as a community. That week, my professors reminded us that we had been through this type of grief and attack before. That the people of God had experienced loss and devastation and destruction that seemed total and complete. They also reminded us that in it all, God was there, especially when we were confused or distraught or grief-stricken. The empathy and compassion that we experienced from the world and from our neighbors in those days and weeks showed us the best of humanity. In times of difficulty, heartache and pain, I call on the memory of that time to remind myself of God’s presence and the best of humankind in the face of suffering. PHIL BOWMAN, Sports writer, The Daniel Island News

Of course I remember.

I was in the newsroom at The Post and Courier. I was the high school sports guy getting ready to prepare a budget for a busy week of high school football.

Then ... A friend walked out of the advertising department and calmly said she received a phone call from her son, who told her a plane hit the World Trade Center.

I tried to process it. OK, I thought, it must be a cloudy, rainy day in the city and a small plane must have hit the building. After all, it had happened at least once before in Gotham City: In 1945, a B-25 crashed into the Empire State Building.

But all of a sudden, you knew something was up because of all the bulletins and flashes from the Associated Press.

Someone turned on the TV in the sports department and it was sunny as could be and it seemed to be raining paper, as in office paper. And then I saw the unimaginable, the fire, and heard the stress in the voice of the newscasters.

And then came the second jet. I saw it, but my mind couldn’t process it. Was this an instant replay? How could it be? The first tower was already on fire.

The newsroom was at full go and our publisher, Larry Tarleton, made the decision. We would have an “extra” that would hit the streets that afternoon. An “extra” was rare. The last time that happened was 11-22-63 when JFK was assassinated.

The event was awful, but it was incredible to see journalists doing their jobs, fighting stress while holding back tears.

I still don’t believe it happened and I will never forget.

MARY AND MIKE SUDZINA

Mike and I were living in Cincinnati and driving up to a funeral in Sandusky, Ohio, that morning. We had the radio turned on to the local news station as they were interviewing State Senator Dick Finan, who lived in our neighborhood. As we were passing through Dayton, the program was interrupted with the news of an airliner crashing into the twin towers. It seemed like a freak accident. A few minutes later they reported live coverage of a second crash into the twin towers, then the Pentagon, then the plane crash in Pennsylvania. We were horrified. It reminded us of the radio broadcast of Orson Wells’ “War of the Worlds,” which created such a sensation when it aired in 1938. But this was not science fiction, and it was unthinkable that terrorists could attack and kill Americans on our own soil. When we reached Sandusky, we quickly attended the service, checked the news, and then turned right around and drove home. We didn’t know if the roads and airports would be closed or what would happen next. We called our kids to make sure they were OK. We grew up in Metuchen, New Jersey, a charming town on the railroad line to NYC. Most towns on that commuter line had folks that were killed in the 9/11 attacks, including Metuchen. Oftentimes, people didn’t know who had died until their cars were left in the parking lots. Metuchen put up a memorial to those who had died as did many towns on the railroad line. There are over 150 9/11 memorials in New Jersey. The cliché that “Freedom is not free” still holds true. We all stand on the shoulders of those willing to serve and protect our freedoms. We continue to be a very patriotic family, having a legacy of four generations serving in the U.S. military. KRYSTEN AND MIKE COULTER

We were at Logan Airport waiting to board a flight to Florida.

We had limited knowledge of what was happening. First the closed circuit TVs at the airport went out. A few minutes later a ground stoppage at Logan was announced and we noticed bags being taken off the planes. We thought maybe a bomb threat needed to be cleared. Mike saw a large group of people standing in front of a closed terminal restaurant. The TV in the bar was on and both towers were on fire. We didn’t understand how an accident like that could happen. When it was announced the planes had come from Boston, people went running to the pay phone banks to call loved ones. I was one of the few with a cell phone in 2001 but it took a long time to get ahold of family. State police came in and formed a line at the end of the terminal and basically swept it until everyone was out. We took public transportation back to the house — normally a quick trip but it took hours. Tons of rumors of what was going on and we didn’t really know what was happening. We got back to the house in the late afternoon and that was the first time we saw in entirety what had unfolded.

Until that day we never really left specific travel details with family. Now they always have our flight numbers, times and travel details.

We spent Sept. 6-9, 2001, in New York City. We rode the ferry to Ellis Island and took a few black and white pictures of the towers. They weren’t even developed before Sept. 11. Those pictures became really important to us. It is a day we remember in great detail and won’t ever forget. The many lives lost included some of Mike’s colleagues and a friend from college.

FATHER GREGORY WEST, Pastor, St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church

After celebrating Mass at 8 a.m. at my parish of Saint Gregory the Great in Bluffton, I was meeting with an elderly married couple who wanted to discuss funeral planning. My phone rang. It was the chair of our Finance Council. She asked, “How are you doing?” I replied, “Just fine, thank you. How are you?” She said, “You don’t know, do you?” “Know what?” I said. “Turn on your TV,” she directed. Like everyone, I was glued to the TV. I sent my staff home. The events were happening so fast I wondered how widespread the attacks would be. The church was open for prayer. A large and steady stream of people came by all day and evening. Right after I learned of the crashes in the World Trade Center, I called my mother at home in Mount Pleasant. She had witnessed on live TV the crash of the second aircraft. She was quite upset and worried about me. When I asked her why she was worried about me, she admitted her concern that there would be an attack in Bluffton or nearby Hilton Head Island where former President Clinton hosted annual weekend gatherings of government, business, and educational leaders. I assured her we were completely safe. “Mom,” I told her, “most people in South Carolina don’t know where Bluffton is. The terrorists certainly don’t.” Two days later we hosted an evening Memorial Mass for all the 9/11 victims. More than 1,000 people packed into the church. There were scores of children and youth. During my homily I told them, “You do not need to be scared. Those bad people are not going to come here. We will always protect you and keep you safe.” And then I choked up and had to stop. NANCY MACE, US House of Representatives, SC 1st Congressional District I was in my office at home working on a merger and acquisition client at the time. I had just had breakfast, and remember being alerted by family to turn on the TV. I sat there, stone cold, shocked, confused by what we were all witnessing. I watched the towers fall on live TV with everyone else in the country. I spent the entire rest of the day trying to check in with friends in Manhattan and reaching out to my active duty military family and friends, who we all knew would soon be put on alert or deployed or would eventually go to war. I will never forget what I saw. It was horrific. The shock. The confusion. The tears. The anger. I tear up to this day, thinking about what we all witnessed. But what I remember, too, was our nation coming together, during the most horrific event, at least in my lifetime. Something we no longer do. This event gave me a greater appreciation for the values our nation represents: freedom, opportunity, economic prosperity and peace. Of course, it made me appreciate, more than ever, the sacrifices our military and their families make. Three years later we would lose Dan Eggers in Afghanistan. I got to meet Dan while I was a knob at The Citadel. He would frequently check in with the first class of female cadets (all four of us) during our freshman year. I’ll never forget this. He was one of a handful of cadets who would communicate with us without fear of reprisal or repercussion. He was tough. He was a great American. Every loss during the war has been tremendous. 9/11 has even influenced me legislatively. Ending forever wars; giving Congress its war powers back; ensuring we do our best for our gold star families and every single veteran in this country, and so much more. All stories for another day. Thank you will never be enough for our veterans and their sacrifices for our country. MARK MCLEAN I was a senior in high school at that time. I was sitting in my math class that morning when someone came into the room and told us all what was going on. I didn’t fully grasp the magnitude of it until I went into my yearbook class the next period and we got coverage of it pulled up on TV. As the day unfolded, it just kept getting harder and harder to process. The second tower getting hit, the president’s press conference, news of other hijacked planes — but really, when the first tower came down, that’s when it really registered that we were seeing something unlike anything I had seen or heard of in my lifetime. Just pure devastation. I grew up in a relatively small town, and one of the people who died on 9/11 went to our high school and graduated a few years before I did, so there was a lot of coverage locally about her and the impact on her family. I knew her brother, and I couldn’t imagine what he was going through. We have visited the 9/11 memorial in New York a couple of times now. The second time we went, we did the Early Access tour — it’s the first tour of the day and takes place before the museum opens to the rest of the public. Being able to walk around and take everything in while the building is empty and relatively silent took it to a whole new level. Listening to the phone calls from people in the building while re-watching the news footage from that day made it feel so personal. The most impactful 9/11 remembrance moment for me was when my wife and I attended a soccer game in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 11, 2012. The crowd was given small American flags before the game, and they did moments of remembrance before the game and from minutes 9 to 11 during the game. The whole thing was an amazing experience. MARIE ROCHA-TYGH, Writer, The Daniel Island News On Sept. 11, 2001, I was living in California. That morning I went downstairs and found my husband and young son, Jordan Tygh, sitting at the kitchen table mesmerized by the scene unfolding on TV. At first I thought they were watching a movie — I was about to give a lecture on how we were all going to be late when I realized what was unfolding wasn’t a Hollywood drama — it was real life! We decided to send Jordan to school that day. It was impossible to concentrate on work. Like many parents we were at a loss on how to explain the unimaginable horror to a young child — how was I going to make him feel safe again? He was shaken up when I picked him up from school, asked how this could happen to our country and voiced his concern about teachers acting as though it was a normal day. Jordan said he couldn’t focus on school or accept going back to “normal.” From that day forward Jordan said when he grew up he was going to join the military to keep everyone safe. The following weeks were hard. My son sold American flags, pencils, and stickers to raise money for the victims of 9/11 — he needed to find an outlet to help, to try and do something. He lost his innocence that day but never lost the resolve to serve his country. As soon as my son graduated from the University of California in 2016, he enlisted. Jordan ended up being stationed in Charleston and we moved to Daniel Island after visiting him. That day changed not only my son’s future but also our family’s. If he never joined the military we wouldn’t be working or living in the Lowcountry today. We come from a family of first responders and military members and appreciate their dedication to duty and sacrifice each and every day. JENNY CONWAY

I was driving to an appointment in our hometown of Jacksonville, Florida, as I heard the news break on the radio. My husband, Frank, a Delta pilot for 18 months at the time, was home with our toddler. I was grateful he wasn’t out on a trip as all planes were grounded that morning and some pilots were stranded away from home for weeks.

I thought: Who’s behind this attack? Who would think to use commercial aircraft as weapons?? What does this mean for our country? What does this mean for our family? I was newly pregnant and Frank was in the Navy Reserve.

The airlines furloughed pilot after pilot and Frank’s number eventually came up a year after 9/11, furloughing him for two years. He was recalled to active duty by the Navy to go overseas in February 2003. We had a 6 month old and a nearly 4 year old. He couldn’t tell us where he was being deployed or for how long. We had finalized house plans for our property in Charleston just before 9/11 and were looking forward to moving back there to be with Frank’s family. Those plans were put on hold for almost four years.

BILL AND ANN STEVENS Following a business/pleasure trip to Europe on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, we flew from Seville, Spain, to the Gatwick airport south of London, intending to spend one night before returning to the United States. We went to a very idyllic country Inn, Gravetye Manor, planning to catch a flight home on Sept. 12. After we settled into our room, the hotel front desk sent up tea, then called and advised us to turn on our TV to see “news from America.” We watched the second plane come in, the towers fall, and news coverage for the next few days. On the 14th, we journeyed into a nearby town, Litchfield. As a memorial, we purchased flowers to take to a quaint village church as a memorial. As villagers heard our American accent at the flower shop, the church, and a pub, we were greeted tearfully with hugs, condolences, and prayers. We were able to fly home on the 15th. The first thought was of the horror and magnitude of the catastrophe and the many lives lost. The second was concern for our family — we didn’t think any were flying or near New York or Washington that day, but we did not know their exact location or status. Our thoughts then turned to the people at Bill’s employer, Deloitte. Deloitte vacated the 93rd to 101st floor of the North Tower (the first one hit) after the parking garage bombing in 1993 and relocated to a smaller building in the world financial center, very near the World Trade Centers. Bill was on the Deloitte Board at the time and was called to many phone calls — all this pre-internet. Sadly, one Deloitte employee lost his life in the North Tower, although Deloitte had more than 1,000 employees in the area that day. Like everyone else separated from family, we made calls (again pre-internet and cell phones) to see if all family members were safe. The gravity of concerns emphasized the gratitude, love, and importance of family. We also were comforted and moved by the many kindnesses people showed us. One example was when we checked out of the hotel, the owner refused to charge us for the extra three nights of our stay, making reference to the American assistance to England during World War II. Despite the lovely, quiet, country setting, we were tragically and vividly reminded once again of evil in the world and the need to remain vigilant and on guard for its presence. BOB MORAN, President, Charleston Tennis LLC; Tournament Director, CreditOne Stadium (previously Volvo Car Open)

We were setting up for a sponsor golf event at the Daniel Island Club when the first plane hit. I remember vividly watching the TV and being in total shock. Both of my brothers were naval aviators at the time, so I called both and got through to one. I asked what he thought happened and he simply said it was too clear a day for an accident and I noticed the high level of concern in his voice. He was quickly off and then the second plane hit. Like everyone else, a sense of disbelief came over me and the rest of our team, as we were watching the news.

I’m a native New Yorker and had moved to the Charleston area a year before. Our home office for Family Circle at the time was also located in Midtown and I knew a few people who worked in the World Trade Center buildings so my immediate concern was to see if I could find anything out from co-workers and friends and make sure they were safe.

For our generation it was something horrible that happened to our country in the most visible place possible on our soil. There was a new sense of fear of what could happen next. We lost thousands of people who were simply heading to work that day or on a plane either heading home or traveling to another destination. We then lost more brave souls who gave their lives trying to help and save others. I knew some that had friends who lost loved ones and read many stories about others. It was a horrible day. One that I hope none of us ever forget and one that we continue to remember and share with the next generation.

HEATHER JONES, Contributing writer, The Daniel Island News

September 11 is my birthday. I was at home in the Old Village with our 1-year-old son, Miles, who is now a junior at Clemson. I was playing with my baby when my sister called me, told me to turn on the TV. I saw the second plane crash live, we watched the whole thing unfold live together over the phone. I remember my husband called. He worked for The United Way at the time, they were doing their first Day of Caring in the Lowcountry. All these businesses were out completing community service projects, something so beautiful and selfless, while in another part of our country something so terrifying and unfathomable was going on. It was overwhelming to process. It was terrorizing. I keep a diary and reread it recently. I did not know exactly what was happening but I felt like I was watching the future for my child change before my eyes. Since my father was drafted in Vietnam and went on to serve as a Captain, the effect on my life was worry that history would repeat itself and my son’s life would be impacted by a draft. I sincerely respect those who chose to serve but believe it should be a choice. As I grow older each birthday, I think of all the people that died that day and all the soldiers who have died since and try to be a positive, grateful creative voice for unity and peace. MARK LOWMAN, Colonel, US Army Reserve (retired) In September 2001, I was serving in the Army Reserve with U.S. Army Forces Command, but as a Reservist, I was only required to serve two weeks per year in addition to the monthly weekend drills. In my civilian job, I was working as a consultant for the Department of the Treasury and had traveled to Austin, Texas, with a colleague for work on Sept. 10. The next morning at breakfast in the hotel restaurant, I noticed that most of the people at the tables around me were looking at their phones and making calls. That seemed unusual, so I asked someone what was happening and he replied that a “small plane” had hit one of the World Trade Center towers. Just a moment later, my colleague called me and asked me to come to her room. She was watching the news on her TV and wanted me to see the reports. We watched in horror as more images appeared on TV and it became clear that this was no accident when the second plane hit. Then came the reports of an explosion at the Pentagon. I felt shock and disbelief. And then there was the reality of how many people had suddenly died or had their lives changed that morning. We had to do something and decided to call our contacts at the Department of Treasury to recommend cancelling the morning meetings. They were already directed to evacuate the Federal building in Austin, but the meeting was scheduled to happen at our hotel. We all agreed that it wasn’t a good idea to continue as planned and decided to reschedule everything for another date. We called our families to see if everyone was safe. My wife was working at the Forces Command Headquarters in Atlanta and they were on lockdown. Her sister was working in New York that morning and was forced to walk out of the financial district, but she was safe. We all knew someone that was directly impacted by the attacks in New York and at the Pentagon. It was all difficult at the moment to take in the enormity of what had occurred and how it would change our lives. My colleague and I decided to check out of the hotel, which was one of the taller buildings in Austin along the riverfront, and stay with friends who lived nearby. My Army Reserve unit at Forces Command called me the afternoon of Sept. 11th and directed me to report for active duty as soon as possible. I explained that I was in Austin, Texas on a business trip and would do my best to get back to the Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. With all of the flights grounded, I couldn’t get home immediately. A colleague and I spent two nights with her friends in Round Rock, Texas hoping that the airlines could start flying again. It was difficult not being with our families and we were on the phone constantly talking to them. Fortunately, we still had our rental car and we decided not to wait any longer and took turns driving on the third day after the attacks, arriving back home in Atlanta late that night. That weekend I reported to active duty. On the following Monday, my wife and I both went to work at Forces Command, but this time I was wearing a military uniform. We learned that some people that we knew had lost their lives that day. One colleague was in the Pentagon when the attack occurred in the outer ring on the first floor where the plane struck and he didn’t survive. Our sister in New York had a friend who worked in the World Trade Center and couldn’t escape. Those stories and so many more like them were devastating. Every day for the next two years that I served on active duty, I felt fortunate that I could do something for those that we lost and to protect our country from further attacks. BERNIE BELL

I was in my home in Memphis watching the Morning Show. My wife, Diana, was in the Memphis Airport to catch her flight to Stamford, Connecticut. I saw a plane hit the World Trade Center. At first I thought it was a small plane, and I called Diana to tell her about it. When I saw the second plane hit the Trade Center, I called Diana and told her not to get on a plane.

It was indeed a solemn and very sad day. Of course, we watched the events unfold throughout the day and evening. We called family members and friends to tell them how much we loved them. It was hard to get the pictures we had seen all day out of our minds, including people jumping to their death from the higher floors of the Trade Center.

A few weeks after the fall of the World Trade Center, Diana and I were in Stamford and decided to go to NYC. I was not emotionally prepared for what we would see. There still was smoke and the stench of death all around the area of the former World Trade Center. We went inside a church that had housed food for the many firefighters and responders. There were hundreds of pictures of loved ones in the church and on fences surrounding the area. I was shocked to see that there were still many walking around with pictures just hoping to find information about their fallen loved ones. I have always loved America and the American flag, but 9/11 made me appreciate my country even more. We proudly display American flags all around our Daniel Island home throughout the year. Saying “God Bless America” has a much greater meaning ever since Sept. 11, 2001.

MARIE DELCIOPPO, Charleston City Councilwoman for District 1 I was living in Miami, Florida, at the time and was at the gym downtown, which happens to be on one of the upper floors of the highest building in Miami. As word started to spread around the gym, everything came to a stop with folks congregating in the lobby to watch the news. In those initial moments, we did not know if it was a terrible accident or intentional, until the second plane hit. It wasn’t long before we, and many others in buildings downtown, were told to evacuate as the situation was so volatile and unknown. As I walked to my car, it was eerily quiet. No planes flying overhead, which you don’t realize are often flying above you until they are not. The city was completely still and silent, more so than any hurricane evacuation which is the closest comparison I can make as to how it felt. I remember feeling exposed, unsafe, vulnerable. Who was next? Would it be here? I knew my family back in my hometown of Charleston were out of harm’s way, but one of my brothers and his wife and their little baby girl lived in NYC. I went home and never left out of fear, glued to the television and on the phone with my family, which I am sure is how many of us fortunate ones spent the day. The day mostly brought up the fragility of life and, at the same time, the resolve of the human spirit. In the throes of this unbelievable and, in so many ways, surreal tragedy, we experienced a willingness to unify and to be a part of something bigger than our individual selves without question, and it is our responsibility to weave this through the fabric of our lives as an honor to those beautiful souls who made the ultimate sacrifice that day. My brother, living just outside of Manhattan at the time, was driving into work on Broadway that morning when he saw the events transpire in front of his eyes and weigh heavy on his head and heart. He soon thereafter left his career in sound production to become a firefighter and EMT for several years. Seeing how an experience deeply affects someone, so much so that it motivates them to be a part of the solution and take on such a level of sacrifice, made a huge impact on me and continues to today. JOHN GILSENAN I was where it all began. In Boston on business and ready to play golf with a client and then fly home that afternoon at about 3 p.m. He picked me up at the hotel and as I got in the car he mentioned that he heard that a plane had flown into the World Trade Center in NYC. We wrongly and dismissively assumed it to be the work of an amateur small plane pilot and went on to the golf course and straight out to play. No one at the course said anything and we were brought up short at the end of the round by the news that the plane was actually one of three airliners full of passengers, this was in fact an attack, both towers had collapsed and the Pentagon had been struck as well. There was a terrible rush of emotions. A day of beautiful weather and good company with a valued friend and client destroyed in one moment of undisguised evil. Disbelief was my first reaction. In the past, skyjackings were not uncommon. Airliners would be seized, passengers terrorized, planes flown to Cuba or other places and passengers ransomed or rescued. No airliner had ever been weaponized to my knowledge, few if any passengers killed, and the terrorists never sacrificed themselves for their cause. It was a business deal for them. This was different. This was a suicide mission and for them, the more deaths and pain and destruction delivered, the better. Anger quickly replaced disbelief along with the certainty that this was going to mean war with someone, though just who was not yet known. Also I knew for sure that the death toll of people who earned their living in and around those towers was going to be grim. Totally innocent people murdered for some mindless “cause.” I thought of the firemen, too. I had been a fireman on Long Island from senior in high school, through college at St John’s in NYC until I went into the Navy. I knew without “knowing” what had happened to them. Firemen head for the fire and if that fire is up there then up they go and down they come if the building does. I was simply stricken. Heartsick. Outraged. Because everything in America and a good part of the world came to an All Stop in about one hour that morning. I was told to keep my rental car and drive myself home to Moorestown, New Jersey, (Exit 4) from Boston. I never saw the like of it. All toll booths manned but not operating from Massachusetts through Connecticut to New York, crossing the Hudson River on the Tappan Zee Bridge and looking down to the south and seeing the huge cloud of debris and souls enshrouding all of lower Manhattan except for the topmost spires of a few. Then into New Jersey and home. Almost exactly 300 miles and I did it in four hours flat. Fast, but plenty of time to ruminate on all the above. My thoughts may appear sequential and orderly but they were not well composed at all. Initially, we were all just thunderstruck. How could this happen? Who are these people? The previous truck bomb caper in the early 90s at the World Trade Center was a minor event in terms of damage and injuries. What we were coming to realize was that we had been very naive as to the magnitude of hatred and intensity and commitment of this new — but not so new after all — wave of terrorists who knew no bounds in what they were willing to do to the West and to America in particular. There were many very sober discussions with our children and our neighbors. It was a perfect time to do it. With not a plane in the sky for a week or more and little vehicular traffic and most people just staying home and wandering through the neighborhoods seeking conversation we were cocooned in an eerie silence. There was just no noise. The calm after the storm was not a cliché in any way in those post attack days. The impacts emanating from that attack and from those days of recovery are too numerous to list. We all know what they are. This had changed the way we lived and traveled and worked and attended school and so on. PAMELA BROWNSTEIN, Graphic Artist, The Daniel Island News After graduating from college in 2000, I was living at home in New Jersey while I completed a yearlong internship. When my internship ended, I went to Australia for a month and returned at the end of August 2001. On Sept. 11, 2001, I was 22, unemployed and living with my parents. I remember feeling unmoored and uninspired about the future. After the first plane hit, I was glued to the TV all day. The sadness and devastation was shocking and hard to process, especially because it was happening not too far from my hometown.

A lot of people from my town commuted to New York City. My dad, who worked in NYC for more than 20 years, had recently been transferred to an office in New Jersey — which came as a big relief. However, many families were not as fortunate. The image that stands out most to me in the aftermath was a single car left in the parking lot of the little train station in my town. That person went to work and never came back. The car had been draped in flowers and wreaths as a way for the community to express its condolences. The car became a symbol of shared loss.

Sept. 11, 2001, was also my parents' 25th wedding anniversary.

ALESYA MACATOL

I was living in San Jose, California down the road from eBay. I woke up at 5:30 a.m. to attend Toastmasters. I turned on the Today show while I was practicing my speech and saw the news. At first it seemed like it was a private plane hitting the first tower. I called my Dad at work in Michigan. We thought someone was protesting the financial system. When I saw it was a commercial flight I called my mom - no answer, called my grandmother. Living alone in California she could hear the fear in my voice. “Don’t worry, they aren’t coming for you,” she assured me.

Walking into our Toastmasters meeting at a local restaurant, there were two televisions on, rolled out on black metal carts. Everyone was silent and staring at the screens. As I sat down the first tower fell. I get sick even now remembering the moment.

The next day in the office we found out two men working in our Boston office were on United Flight 175. They both perished, leaving behind young families. Their wives sent out devastating emails to the whole company describing their husbands and lives together.

Living across the country from my family all I wanted to do was go home. My father, being very practical, said wait. There will be a financial downturn. If there are layoffs you can collect unemployment. He was right. That Spring I got laid off. My last day was a Friday. Saturday morning I got in my black Ford Mustang and started driving home to Michigan.

BOOTS GIFFORD, Copy Editor, The Daniel Island News

I was at home in Denver, Colorado, getting ready to go to work when I heard something on the radio saying that a plane had flown into the World Trade Center. I was an editor for a Denver technology business newspaper and my office was downtown, in a building across the street from the Denver World Trade Center, so at first I thought it was that building. Then I turned on the TV, just moments after the second plane struck. I just sat there stunned, watching the television. I watched the news reports for about an hour and then headed to work at the newspaper, as I knew we had a lot of work to do.

I was worried about my uncle who worked in Manhattan (not in the WTC), but once I knew he wasn't near the disaster, I had to focus on work -- about how we were going to report the story. The newspaper covered the financial and technology center of the city, and a large number of those companies were satellite offices of the companies in the New York WTC. So we were talking to a lot of business people with ties to the tragedy. It was admittedly hard to focus on reporting the stories while trying to wrap our heads around what was happening.

Being a journalist, every year on the anniversary of this tragedy, it's been my job to find stories to be told about the event and the people it touched. Some of those stories are uplifting, some are heart-wrenching. So it can be hard to relive it every year through that lens view. On a personal level, while I didn't lose anyone when the buildings fell, I had a number of friends in Denver who lost family members and work colleagues. Then, my younger son joined the Air Force three months later, so that added another perspective for me at the time.

RACHEL URSO

I was at Ground Zero and I was running from the falling towers...I was in my NYC apartment across the street when I heard a loud engine (wind blowing) and felt my building shake. I quickly huddled over my two now adult daughters and slowly looked up to only see a giant hole in the One World Trade building. There was panic in my building as it was total chaos and confusion. My neighbor and I decided she would watch our children in her apartment while I went to the towers to see what was going on. As I exited our building the second plane hit the second tower. I was in shock yet kept going. I was on the front lawn of One World Trade when I watched a man fall from at least 50 stories. I will never forget his plaid tweed jacket and strawberry blonde hair. I started to hyperventilate and a firefighter rescued me with oxygen and helped by calling two secret service men to drag me back to my daughters at our apartment. As we headed to them, Two World Trade started to fall. I could hear what sounded like a slot machine as the structure's floors slammed one another and felt the dark cloud of debris come over us and then we got covered with the smoke cloud as we were told all had evacuated. I panicked as my children were nowhere to be found and then I heard "mommy" cries from them. They were behind me coming from the stairwell. As we all ran up the West Side Highway I told my girls this is a movie set and it's not real and then One World Trade collapsed as we ran from that building's debris to safety.

Complete and utter disbelief. And an overwhelming feeling of loss and sadness. Still in disbelief 20 years later.

I have asthma and COPD from the debris I had inhaled as well as self-controlled PTSD. I have had skin cancer and other joint and muscular issues, all said to be from that horrific day. I cannot look at images or footage of the towers intact, during construction or after the attacks. While it is devastating and has taken a huge toll on me and somewhat on my family, I use this tragedy as one of the main reasons why I prevail every day. They told me I have survivor guilt and that is why I pack my days full. I certainly know life is too short and I live my life to the fullest and I work as if I am on deadlines each and every minute. Miranda Lambert has an amazing song "The house that built me" -- I unfortunately had a tragedy that built me. I have no time for drama and no appreciation for cattiness. My motto has been "Smile and pass it on" for 20 years now and I truly mean it. If we would all show random acts of kindness and truly love thy neighbor the world would be a better place. There is not a day that goes by that I do not think of him (the fallen), his possible family and the other victims. When they say, "Never Forget" I am appreciative but also wish I could forget. Not about the lost souls -- but about the terror.

MEGAN DE JAGER

I was living in Bowling Green, OH. I was 3 months pregnant and mom of a toddler. That morning I was meeting up with some friends and their kids at the Toledo Zoo. I heard about the plane crashes in NYC on the way to the zoo. We all met in the parking lot and wondered what we should do. We verified that all our husbands, who traveled for work, were not in the Northeast. So we went into the zoo - not really knowing what to do. After a couple hours the zoo closed due to the 9/11 events and we all went home.

It was scary to have a young child and to be bringing another child into a world that seemed to be falling apart.

I am fortunate to not personally know anyone who died during the attacks on 9/11. My husband and I had spent some time in NYC, so the collapsed towers seemed very unreal.

ZACH GIROUX, Editor, The Daniel Island News

My 8-year-old self was in third grade. I was at recess playing on the playground with my classmates who are still my childhood best friends to this day.

Both of my parents were unavailable to pick me up, so my grandfather "Papa" scooped me up from school in his candy apple red GMC Sonoma. This was unusual in and of itself because I typically rode the school bus. Throughout the duration of the entire car ride he didn't murmur a word, which I thought was also strange. He dropped me off at my house and I walked in to see my family glued to the television in the living room, with tears rolling down their face from incessant crying that was uncontrollable and inconsolable.

Personally, at such a naive age, I was confused, scared and unable to comprehend who could have committed such an atrocity.

Our neighbor, my mother's childhood friend, was a flight attendant on American Airlines Flight 77. One of the four flights that was hijacked by al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorists. This one reached its destination and pierced into the Pentagon, killing 64 aboard and 125 in the building.

Not only was my mother’s adolescent friend stolen from this world -- the one who she grew up riding horses with in her family’s pasture next door -- but so was her husband. Her husband was a flight attendant as well and was assigned to Flight 77 too. It would have been their last flight before taking a long-anticipated vacation. One that they never got to enjoy.

Their family of two, with no children left behind, was irreparably destroyed. Fond memories of my mother’s friend will forever be tarnished by this unimaginable, now unforgettable, tragedy.

To this day, 20 years removed, my mother's words still linger in my head. 9/11 was and still is "a day the whole world changed."