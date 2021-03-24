Time to spruce up your yard for spring

The Daniel Island Garden Club reminds residents it’s time to get ready for the annual Yard of the Month accolades to begin.

COVID-19 caused a delay for the 2020 season and awards weren’t presented until the summer. But the program is back on track for 2021, and the club will again honor homeowners from May through October, along with additional special awards for Halloween in October and the holiday season in December.

Winners will have a sign placed in their yard by the Garden Club to be displayed for the month, and the owners’ names, address and photos of the yard will be published in The Daniel Island News.

Overall, the organization is looking for manicured yards and beautification projects with originality and creativity, and judging can take place anytime during the month.

Garden Club judges will specifically consider:

• Lawn: Healthy grass with no blatant bare spots or excessive weeds. The grass should be mowed and edged, and grass around foundations and fences should be trimmed. The lawn should be neat and natural, showing evidence of careful maintenance.

• Landscape and flower beds: Landscape should have a variety of plants and color to create interest. The yard should be free of dead trees or shrubs, grossly overgrown plants, as well as low limbs which obstruct the view and landscape of the home. A unified, simple and balanced landscape design is desired.

• Visual: The home’s front entry should appear inviting (hanging baskets, attractive planters, yard ornaments, cleanliness, etc.) and enhance the beauty of the property. The area in front of the curb should be edged and free of debris and dirt.

Seven homes will be selected as winners each month, with the first group to be published in The Daniel Island News in May. Judges will view homes prior to April 25.

For more information about the Yard of the Month program or other Garden Club activities, visit their website at digardenclub.com.