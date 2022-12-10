Tip leads Texas family to DI in search of sister kidnapped over 50 years ago

It’s been 51 years since Melissa Suzanne Highsmith of Fort Worth, Texas, was last seen by her family before being abducted as a toddler. More than a half-century later, one of the coldest missing children’s cases in the Lone Star State has rekindled a flicker of hope that originated from an anonymous tip on Daniel Island last month.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, on Aug. 23, 1971, Highsmith was kidnapped at 21 months old in the care of a woman by the name of “Ruth Johnson,” later believed to be an alias, in response to a childcare ad that her single mother placed in a Fort Worth newspaper.

After being unable to meet Highsmith’s mother in person at the restaurant she waitressed at, the babysitter was still hired after claiming she had a “nice, big yard” and “cared for other children as well.” On that hot summer day in August, the babysitter came to pick up

Highsmith who was under the supervision of her mother’s roommate at their apartment while she was at work. The roommate described the woman as “nice” and “dressed to impress,” wearing an all-white uniform with a pair of long white gloves and a scarf around her neck and head. Then, Highsmith vanished.

That encounter was the last time Highsmith was witnessed alive, until a tip regarding her disappearance resurfaced last month in the Palmetto State – more than 1,000 miles away.

On Sept. 8, NCMEC officials received a tip from a South Carolina resident who reportedly spotted Highsmith on Daniel Island. The Fort Worth Texas Police Department was alerted and have since notified the family. Now, Highsmith’s next of kin are coming to the Lowcountry on Saturday, Oct. 22, to canvas the entire island.

“We’ve never had somebody confirm that she has been alive,” said her brother Jeff Highsmith. “... Nobody has called in with an anonymous tip stating that they believe it was her.”

The family is pleading with the anonymous tipster to come forward so they can further discuss where they believe they saw Highsmith and her possible whereabouts. The family promises to keep the tipster’s identity anonymous to the public.

Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association President Jane Baker gave the family permission to pass out fliers on homes and businesses. The POA’s only stipulation is no solicitation such as knocking on doors.

Jeff noted he doesn’t want the case to go cold, explaining, “If we don’t go down there to chase this lead, that’s it, nothing is going to ever be done about it.”

Over the past 15 years, since the Fort Worth police reopened Highsmith’s case in 2005, four ladies have come forward believing they were Highsmith herself based on their similar circumstances. However, DNA refuted all of the claims.

The family is seeking any volunteers in the greater Charleston area who are willing to help canvas the area.

To contact Jeff directly, call 817-696-0063 or email jeffbhighsmith80@gmail.com

To contribute to the family’s search efforts, donate at “Finding Melissa Highsmith” on gofundme.com. If you have any information on Highsmith’s whereabouts, call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).