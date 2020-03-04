Tips for Virtual Learning Success

Provided by Alicia V. Hughes

1. Allow for plenty of breaks Just because your child is in school for seven hours each day, does not mean at home they should be working for seven hours straight. Allow them to take breaks between subjects. This could be for some outside time. Or a snack break. Or simply sit on the couch and watch TV. Virtual learning is totally different from classroom learning. It is very isolating and works a different part of the brain. So your child will need to step away frequently. This may mean they appear to be working on lessons all day but in reality, they are giving themselves the opportunity to give their all to each individual class instead of quickly burning out.

2. Do not do it for them While it may be tempting to help your students when they are stumped, encourage them to try and find the answer on their own. Even if this means they are using Google or Alexa! This teaches them problem solving skills, which is a priceless lifelong skill.

3. You don't need to be an expert So many people are posting on social media that they can't help with fractions or how to diagram a sentence. But the reality is, you do not need to remember. The teachers are available and willing to help! AND they have provided copious amounts of information to help your student find success. So, encourage your child to ask the true experts for help and be patient as they wait on an answer. This is a great time to teach the art of non-instant gratification, which has become lost to some of our youth!

4. Reward them often Students often work for motivators in the classroom. At Daniel Island School, this was often in the form of SOAR tickets. So give them incentives for doing well in these new conditions. Maybe this is for more video game time or a special dessert or the honor of picking the family movie on movie night. You cannot replicate classroom rewards, but you can try to help them earn joy for the little things

5. GIVE GRACE This is the biggest one - remember the big picture. If your child doesn't do exemplary work on that science project, does it really matter in the grand scheme of things? If they get a C on a math quiz, when you are certain they could have done better, is it worth a battle? Our children are just as anxious and frightened and scared as we are. So please do not put more pressure on things that ultimately don't matter in the long run. Take the time to enjoy their successes and allow them mistakes and shortcomings. Because, when we return to normal, those are the things that will matter most.

Alicia V. Hughes is a Daniel Island resident and 8-12 grade principal at South Carolina Connections Academy, a tuition free on-line South Carolina public school.