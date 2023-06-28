Tires slashed during concert

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, June 1-15.

Assault

On June 1, officers responded to a business located on Seven Farms Drive in reference to an assault between two individuals. The victim said he was pushing a shopping cart and brushed against another male individual in passing. The offender began kicking the victim on both of his shins. As he was being attacked, the victim began recording the incident on his cell phone, whereby the individual ran to his vehicle in the parking lot and fled the area. EMS services were declined, but police noted that the victim’s shins were injured. The captured video was turned over to Team 5 for review.

Vandalism

An officer responded to a business located on Island Park Drive in reference to vandalism. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the complainant who stated that the tires on her Audi A4 had been damaged while she attended a concert at the Credit One Stadium on June 4. Team 5 concurred that it looked as if the tires had been slashed with a knife. No witnesses were available; surveillance cameras in the surrounding area are being reviewed.

Bicycle Theft

On June 4, a resident of Farr Street reported that his bicycle had been stolen. An officer met with the victim who stated that the lock had been cut off his bicycle while parked in the garage. The bicycle was described as a brown 2021 Cannondale Topstone 3, 18-speed, valued at $1,700.

Pornography/Obscene Materials

An officer met with a complainant on June 7 at the Team 5 substation regarding possible pornographic and obscene material being distributed by a juvenile via the internet. The case is being actively investigated.

Death Investigation

On June 12 around 1:30 p.m., two patrol officers responded to an area of the Wando River near Daniel Island when a boater reported that he observed a body floating, face down, in the river. The body was retrieved and turned over to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. After investigating, the deceased was positively identified as a male who had been released from jail one day prior to his death.

Theft from a Building

An officer responded to a residence located on Talison Avenue in reference to a theft. The victim stated that her credit card and cash were taken from her purse on June 14, while it was hanging on a door in her apartment. The complainant stated that she had submitted a maintenance request to have some repairs done in her home and received a notification that the work had been completed. Later that day, she noticed fraudulent charges on her credit card: one at a gas station on Daniel Island and another at a liquor store in West Ashley. An investigation is pending.