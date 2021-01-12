Tis the season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. A time to embrace the holiday spirit and the merriment taking place to celebrate the season. A time to behold festive fun for all ages at the following holly, jolly events happening across the Lowcountry during the month of December.

Daniel Island Holiday Tree Lighting

The annual Daniel Island Holiday Tree Lighting event will be held at the Guggenheim Terrace, 200 Seven Farms Drive, on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The community tree lighting with Santa will be at 6 p.m, Enjoy holiday costumed characters, balloon artists, face painters, glitter tattoo artists, holiday DJ music, elf jugglers, festive photo ops and props, holiday games, and a cookie decorating station. Bits-N-Bytes, Brunch Holiday, Chick-fil-A, Classy Cheese Chic, Delights Dessert & Coffee, and Holy City Popcorn Company will be available for food and treat items.

Attendees can bring a new, unwrapped gift for the patients at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital. A wish list of items can be found at dicommunity.org in the calendar section under the event. Check the Daniel Island Property Owners Association Facebook page for any information concerning the weather.

Carols and Cocktails On Thursday, Dec. 2, from 7-9 p.m., Holy City Arts & Lyric Opera will perform live music at the Pierce Park Pavilion. There will be cocktails and desserts, with proceeds benefiting the Carolina Youth Development Center and HALO. Tickets are $75. Visit carolscocktails.givesmart.com. Daniel Island Holiday Market The Daniel Island Holiday Night Market will take place Friday, Dec. 3, from 5-8 p.m. The event will offer a family and pet friendly market with artisans, crafters, specialty foods, live music and fresh food vendors at Guggenheim Terrace Park. Daniel Island Holiday Movie & Luminary Night A night of fun under the stars is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 9, with a special viewing of the 2018 version of “The Grinch” projected on a big screen set up along the Smythe Street lawn. Before the movie starts, stroll around Smythe Park Lake as the pathways will be illuminated with hundreds of holiday luminaries. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. The movie will begin at 6 p.m. Food trucks and other vendors include Braised in the South, Dashi, Shantastic Treats, and T&T’s Original Kettle Korn. Bring your own chairs and blankets. In the event of inclement weather, check the Daniel Island Property Owners Association Facebook page. This event is being sponsored by the Daniel Island Community Fund.

Mount Pleasant street festival and holiday lights parade

The Old Village Street Fest will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, from 2-8 p.m. The open-air holiday market on Pitt Street will have shopping, entertainment, food trucks and kids’ activities.

On Sunday, Dec. 12, more than 100 floats will light up the night at the annual holiday parade down Coleman Boulevard. A tree lighting will take place at Moultrie Middle School at 5:30 p.m. and the parade will start immediately after at 5:45 p.m.

Cypress Gardens Santa in the Swamp Santa Claus will be arriving via flat-bottom boat in the Cypress Gardens’ swamp on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will also feature craft vendors, dance performances, and food trucks. The Grinch might even be spotted sneaking around the gardens. Cost of admission is $10 for adults, $6.50 for seniors, and $5 for students ages 6-17. Children 5 and under are free. The event is located at 3030 Cypress Gardens Road in Moncks Corner. North Charleston Tree Lighting On Friday, Dec. 3, from 6-7 p.m., the Felix C. Davis Community Center in Park Circle will be the site of the North Charleston Tree Lighting. The city’s 40-foot tall Christmas tree will be lit by Mayor Keith Summey and tunes will be played by the North Charleston High School chorus and band. Entrance is free. Brookgreen Gardens Nights of a Thousand Candles

Brookgreen Gardens hosts its 22nd annual holiday light display, Nights of a Thousand Candles. The event features millions of twinkling lights draped among the stunning landscapes and large sculptures, as well as a tree lighting ceremony, live music, libations, and more. The display takes place Wednesdays through Sundays from 4-9 p.m., from now until Jan. 2, 2022. Member tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for children. Non-member tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/2U0R3vX.

Brookgreen Gardens is located near Murrells Inlet, SC. For more information, visit brookgreen.org.

Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival

On Saturday, Dec. 4, from 2-7 p.m., the annual Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival will be underway on Front Beach. There will be food and beverage vendors, arts and crafts, children activities, live entertainment and a visit from Santa Claus. For more information or questions, call the IOP Recreation Department at 843-886-8294.

Sullivan's Island Tree Lighting and Fireworks

Head on over to Sullivan’s Island on Friday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. for the tree lighting in Stith Park. The event will be full of holiday spirit with music by the Wando High School Chorus as well as a fireworks display Attendees can gather in Stith Park on Middle Street between the bandstand and the orange fencing. The parking lot behind town hall will be off limits during the event. The light display will be set up and taken down by the Sullivan’s Island Fire Department and maintenance teams.

Folly Beach Christmas Parade

On Satuday, Dec. 11, at noon, the City of Folly Beach will hold its annual free Christmas parade along Center Street.

Johns Island Holiday Night Market

On Dec. 4 and Dec. 18, look for more than 40 vendors, live music by Noah Grove, a visit from Santa and s’mores and food trucks from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road. Admission is free.